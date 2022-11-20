Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Chargers WRs Keenan Allen (hamstring), Mike Williams (ankle) hopeful to play vs. Chiefs

Published: Nov 20, 2022 at 04:11 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) are hopeful to play in Sunday's game versus the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.

Allen and Williams were limited participants in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. In Friday's practice, both were full participants and head coach Brandon Staley declared both wide receivers to be game-time decisions.

This season, Allen has played in two games (Week 1 and Week 7) as he has been dealing with his hamstring injury. As for Williams, he tweaked his ankle in the Chargers' loss to Seattle in Week 7. Allen has missed a total of seven games, while Williams sat out the team's last two games.

Justin Herbert will be glad to have both receivers on the field for Sunday's AFC West tilt against Kanas City.

This season, Allen has six receptions for 77 yards, while Williams has totaled 37 receptions and three touchdowns.

The Chargers (5-4) and the Chiefs (7-2) will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Other injuries we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 11 games:

  • Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (illness) will play today versus the Panthers, per Rapoport and NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo. Tight end Mark Andrews (knee/shoulder) is expected to play, while running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) is not likely to play, though a pregame workout could change Edward's status for Sunday's game, Rapoport and Garafolo added.
  • Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (foot) is expected to play versus the Ravens, per Rapoport.
  • Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is expected to play versus the Vikings, per Rapoport and NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. Defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (foot) is expected to suit up and play, per Pelissero.
  • Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (abdomen) is expected to play versus the Broncos, per Rapoport.
  • Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (knee) will play Sunday versus the Cowboys, per Pelissero. The team will be smart on his playing time with the quick turnaround for the team's Thanksgiving game, Pelissero added.
  • Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Linval Joseph will play today versus the Colts, per NFL Network's James Palmer. The team is unsure if defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh will make his debut, Palmer added.

Related Content

news

Bills land in Detroit for relocated Week 11 game vs. Browns

The Buffalo Bills have landed in Detroit for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, clearing the final hurdle of an eventful week due to a snowstorm in Western New York.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) questionable for MNF versus 49ers

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray has been given a questionable designation for the Cardinals' Monday Night Football showdown versus the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Chiefs rule out WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) vs. Chargers

The Chiefs are entering Week 11 without one of their top receivers, Mecole Hardman. Add another to the list. Kansas City ruled out wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster on Friday due to a concussion suffered in Week 10.

news

Saints DE Cameron Jordan (eye) to miss first game of career due to injury

Saints Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan will miss his first career game due to injury this weekend. The Saints ruled Jordan out for Sunday's tilt versus the Rams due to an eye injury.

news

Commanders to wear helmet decals to honor three Virginia football players killed in shooting

The Washington Commanders will wear three helmet decals this Sunday to honor the lives of the three University of Virginia football players who were killed in an on-campus shooting last Sunday.

news

Titans OC Todd Downing arrested for DUI after win over Packers

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence, the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed to NFL.com.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Darius Slay on Eagles' signings: GM Howie Roseman 'trying to get that confetti to fall on him again'

Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman's moves this week signaled to the locker room that the Eagles wouldn't sit back and see how things play out down the stretch. Philly is all in.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson doesn't feel like he has to 'prove anything' against Patriots

Zach Wilson gets a shot at redemption in Week 11 against the Patriots. With a rematch of Week 8 on tap Sunday, Wilson was asked Thursday about his emotions following that dismal three-interception performance.

news

Bills cancel Friday's practice due to Buffalo snowstorm ahead of Browns game in Detroit

With a snowstorm hammering Buffalo, the Bills will forgo their final practice of the week as they prepare to face the Browns on Sunday. The team announced Friday's practice has been canceled due to weather, with players and coaches set to meet virtually.

