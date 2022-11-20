Injury roundup: Chargers WRs Keenan Allen (hamstring), Mike Williams (ankle) hopeful to play vs. Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) are hopeful to play in Sunday's game versus the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
Allen and Williams were limited participants in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. In Friday's practice, both were full participants and head coach Brandon Staley declared both wide receivers to be game-time decisions.
This season, Allen has played in two games (Week 1 and Week 7) as he has been dealing with his hamstring injury. As for Williams, he tweaked his ankle in the Chargers' loss to Seattle in Week 7. Allen has missed a total of seven games, while Williams sat out the team's last two games.
Justin Herbert will be glad to have both receivers on the field for Sunday's AFC West tilt against Kanas City.
This season, Allen has six receptions for 77 yards, while Williams has totaled 37 receptions and three touchdowns.
The Chargers (5-4) and the Chiefs (7-2) will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Other injuries we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 11 games:
- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (illness) will play today versus the Panthers, per Rapoport and NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo. Tight end Mark Andrews (knee/shoulder) is expected to play, while running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) is not likely to play, though a pregame workout could change Edward's status for Sunday's game, Rapoport and Garafolo added.
- Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (foot) is expected to play versus the Ravens, per Rapoport.
- Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is expected to play versus the Vikings, per Rapoport and NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. Defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (foot) is expected to suit up and play, per Pelissero.
- Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (abdomen) is expected to play versus the Broncos, per Rapoport.
- Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (knee) will play Sunday versus the Cowboys, per Pelissero. The team will be smart on his playing time with the quick turnaround for the team's Thanksgiving game, Pelissero added.
- Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Linval Joseph will play today versus the Colts, per NFL Network's James Palmer. The team is unsure if defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh will make his debut, Palmer added.