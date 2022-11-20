Injury roundup: Chargers WRs Keenan Allen (hamstring), Mike Williams (ankle) hopeful to play vs. Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) are hopeful to play in Sunday's game versus the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.

Allen and Williams were limited participants in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. In Friday's practice, both were full participants and head coach Brandon Staley declared both wide receivers to be game-time decisions.

This season, Allen has played in two games (Week 1 and Week 7) as he has been dealing with his hamstring injury. As for Williams, he tweaked his ankle in the Chargers' loss to Seattle in Week 7. Allen has missed a total of seven games, while Williams sat out the team's last two games.

Justin Herbert will be glad to have both receivers on the field for Sunday's AFC West tilt against Kanas City.

This season, Allen has six receptions for 77 yards, while Williams has totaled 37 receptions and three touchdowns.

The Chargers (5-4) and the Chiefs (7-2) will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.