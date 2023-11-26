Injury roundup: Chargers WR Jalen Guyton (groin), TE Gerald Everett (chest) expected to play vs. Ravens

The Los Angeles Chargers are returning two weapons that they had to go without in last week's loss to the Packers, the team's second straight defeat.
Wide receiver Jalen Guyton, listed as questionable with a groin injury, is expected to suit up for his third game of the year, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
Guyton missed L.A.'s first seven contests of 2023 on the physically unable to perform list, but he showed some budding chemistry with quarterback Justin Herbert during the Chargers' Week 10 tilt versus the Lions by putting up four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown.
Although the groin injury that forced him to miss Week 11 kept him limited in practice throughout the week leading up to Sunday Night Football, he should be out there and will be a welcome sight to Herbert.
Joining him will be Gerald Everett, who also received a questionable designation and was limited all week due to a chest injury. The seventh-year tight end is expected to go, per Rapoport.
Everett has 21 catches for 167 yards and two TDs on the year, and he'll pair back up with the 6-foot-8 Donald Parham hoping to create matchup issues at the TE position for Baltimore's secondary.
The likely presence of Guyton and Everett is crucial in diversifying Los Angeles' attack and lightening the load for playmakers Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler.
The Chargers (4-6) will attempt to begin salvaging their season against the Ravens (8-3) Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Other injuries we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 12 games:
- Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown is hopeful to play Sunday against the Rams after being listed as questionable with a heel injury, Rapoport reported, per a source.
- Baltimore Ravens wide receivers Odell Beckham (shoulder) and Zay Flowers (hip) are expected to play Sunday night against the Chargers, Rapoport and NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. OT Ronnie Stanley (knee), listed as questionable like Beckham and Flowers, is also expected to play, per Rapoport and Garafolo.
- Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against the Jaguars, Rapoport reported. Pierce, who is listed as questionable, has missed Houston's last three games but practiced in full all week.
- Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby is pushing to play against the Chiefs on Sunday and there is a realistic chance he makes it happen despite being listed as doubtful with a knee injury, Rapoport and Garafolo reported. If he plays, Crosby would be the first player to do so this season after receiving a doubtful designation.