Injury roundup: Chargers WR Jalen Guyton (groin), TE Gerald Everett (chest) expected to play vs. Ravens

The Los Angeles Chargers are returning two weapons that they had to go without in last week's loss to the Packers, the team's second straight defeat.

Wide receiver Jalen Guyton, listed as questionable with a groin injury, is expected to suit up for his third game of the year, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

Guyton missed L.A.'s first seven contests of 2023 on the physically unable to perform list, but he showed some budding chemistry with quarterback Justin Herbert during the Chargers' Week 10 tilt versus the Lions by putting up four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Although the groin injury that forced him to miss Week 11 kept him limited in practice throughout the week leading up to Sunday Night Football, he should be out there and will be a welcome sight to Herbert.

Joining him will be Gerald Everett, who also received a questionable designation and was limited all week due to a chest injury. The seventh-year tight end is expected to go, per Rapoport.

Everett has 21 catches for 167 yards and two TDs on the year, and he'll pair back up with the 6-foot-8 Donald Parham hoping to create matchup issues at the TE position for Baltimore's secondary.

The likely presence of Guyton and Everett is crucial in diversifying Los Angeles' attack and lightening the load for playmakers Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler.