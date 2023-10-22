News roundup

Injury roundup: Chargers S Derwin James Jr. (ankle) game-time decision vs. Chiefs

Published: Oct 22, 2023 at 04:43 AM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (ankle) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

James was limited in Thursday's practice due to tweaking his ankle. However, in Friday's practice the three-time Pro Bowler sat out leading to a questionable designation. In four games this season, James has recorded 27 tackles and one tackle for loss.

Los Angeles will be shorthanded on defense with fellow safety Alohi Gilman (toe) and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring) out for Week 7. As for the Chiefs, wide receiver Justin Watson will not play in the divisional game due to a elbow injury.

The Chargers and Chiefs kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Other injuries we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 7 games:

