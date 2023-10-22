Injury roundup: Chargers S Derwin James Jr. (ankle) game-time decision vs. Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (ankle) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
James was limited in Thursday's practice due to tweaking his ankle. However, in Friday's practice the three-time Pro Bowler sat out leading to a questionable designation. In four games this season, James has recorded 27 tackles and one tackle for loss.
Los Angeles will be shorthanded on defense with fellow safety Alohi Gilman (toe) and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring) out for Week 7. As for the Chiefs, wide receiver Justin Watson will not play in the divisional game due to a elbow injury.
The Chargers and Chiefs kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Other injuries we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 7 games:
- Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) intends to play versus the Broncos, barring a setback, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. Left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee) is expected to play, while cornerback Jaire Alexander (back) will be a game-day decision, Pelissero added.
- New England Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) is unlikely to play versus the Bills, Rapoport reported, per sources. Meanwhile, tight end Hunter Henry (ankle) and wideout Demario Douglas (concussion) are expected to play, Rapoport added.
- Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (ribs/hip) is a game-time decision versus the Cardinals, Rapoport reported, per sources.