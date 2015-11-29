Injury roundup: Charcandrick West out for Chiefs

At 4-6, the Miami Dolphins are in a hole they need to dig out of to stay in the AFC playoff hunt. On Sunday morning, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported they'll try to accomplish that feat with their top receivers Jarvis Landry (knee) and Rishard Matthews (illness) on the field.
The two wideouts are active for Miami's AFC East clash with the New York Jets, sources told Rapoport.
Here are other injuries we're tracking Sunday morning:
- Despite injuring his ankle in practice on Friday, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is active for their game against the Bills, Rapoport reported.
While Spencer Ware took reps with the ones at running back for the Chiefs this week, running back Charcandrick West (hamstring) will not play Sunday. Ware will get the start and Knile Davis will be active for Kansas City.
- Cardinals receiver Michael Floyd will play against the 49ers, Rapoport reported, per a source. The receiver had been listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.