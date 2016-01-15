Injury roundup: Carroll says 'good chance' Lynch plays

The Panthers will need all hands on deck in the Divisional Round against the Seahawks. But one wideout's injury could be a potential blow to an already thin receiving corps.
Ginn had career-highs in receiving yards (739) and touchdown grabs (10) this season as he emerged as one of Cam Newton's favorite targets. In a Week 6 matchup against Seattle though, Ginn only accumulated 18 yards on one reception.
In other Carolina injury news, defensive end Kony Ealy (illness) returned to practice and is listed as probable for Sunday's game.
Here are the other injuries we are tracking Friday:
- The Broncos plan on having Brock Osweiler as their backup quarterback in the Divisional Round against the Steelers, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. Osweiler (knee) is set to practice Friday. He is listed as questionable, but is expected to be active.
- Antonio Brown (concussion) has been ruled out by the Steelers. In Week 15, Brown had the most receptions (16) and receiving yards (189) allowed by the vaunted Denver defense all season.
In addition, running back DeAngelo Williams (foot) has been ruled out and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (shoulder), who practiced fully Friday, is questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Broncos. Per Rapoport, Roethlisberger is expected to play.
- Two Cardinals defensive tackles are listed as questionable for Saturday night's game against the Packers: Frostee Rucker (ankle) and Josh Mauro (calf).
- Packers cornerback Sam Shields (concussion) was limited in practice on Friday, and is questionable to play. Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (ankle) was not at practice, but is still listed as probable. Wideout Davante Adams (knee) will not play against the Cardinals.
- Patriots listed tight end Rob Gronkowski (knee) as questionable for Saturday's game against the Chiefs. He is expected to play, according to Rapoport.
- Chiefs LB Tamba Hali (knee/thumb), WR Jeremy Maclin (ankle), RB Spencer Ware (ankle) and LB Justin Houston (knee) are all listed as questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Patriots. Maclin faces an uphill battle to play Saturday, according to NFL Media's Jeff Darlington.
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said there's a "really good chance" that Marshawn Lynch plays on Sunday. The running back is listed as probable.