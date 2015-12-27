Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Cardinals' Ellington expected to play

Published: Dec 26, 2015 at 09:37 PM

Cardinals running back Andre Ellington (toe) is active for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, the team announced.

Ellington last played in a Week 12 victory over the 49ers. The third-year back out of Clemson has rushed for three touchdowns and 247 yards on just 36 carries this season.

Here are other injuries we've been tracking on Sunday:

  1. Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (hamstring) will play against the Rams, the team announced. Baldwin has been on fire as of late, with 10 touchdown receptions in his last four games.
  1. Saints quarterback Drew Brees (plantar fasciitis) said this week that he is playing at home against the Jaguars and he's still slated to play Sunday, according to Rapoport.
  1. Browns running back Duke Johnson (hamstring) is good to go against the Chiefs in Kansas City. Center Alex Mack (calf), offensive tackle Joe Thomas and guard Cameron Erving also are active for the game.
  1. Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali (broken thumb) had planned to play earlier in the week is inactive for Sunday against Cleveland.
  1. Bears wide receiver Eddie Royal (knee) made the trip to Tampa and is active for Sunday's tilt against the Buccaneers. Fellow wideout Alshon Jeffery (hamstring), however, will not play. Linebacker Shea McClellin is also out.
  1. Texans quarterback Brian Hoyer remains in concussion protocol and is inactive, meaning Brandon Weedenwill start Sunday against the Titans.
