Injury roundup: Calvin Johnson a game-time decision

Detroit Lions fans will have to wake up at the crack of dawn to find out Calvin Johnson's status for Sunday's game versus the Atlanta Falcons.
Battling a lingering high-ankle sprain, the star wide receiver is listed as "questionable" for Week 8 after a third consecutive limited practice. According to Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official website, Johnson "will truly be a game-time decision."
Even if Johnson gets the green light, the Lions will be shorthanded on offense. Tailback Reggie Bush (ankle) and starting tight end Brandon Pettigrew (foot) are doubtful to play, and alternate tight ends Eric Ebron (hamstring) and Joseph Fauria (ankle) have already been ruled out.
Here's a list of the other injuries we're tracking Friday:
- For the Green Bay Packers, defensive end Datone Jones (ankle) practiced on Thursday but was listed as out on Friday, while safety Morgan Burnett (calf) was designated as questionable, cornerback Sam Shields (ankle) as doubtful and running back James Starks (ankle) as probable.
- Wide receiver A.J. Green (toe) was listed as doubtful by the Cincinnati Bengals while runner Giovani Bernard is probable. On the other side of the ball, linebacker Rey Maualuga is out; defensive tackle Brandon Thompson is questionable; and linebacker Vontaze Burfict is probable. On Saturday, NFL Media's Albert Breer reported that the Bengals expect Green not to play, according to a team source.
- Tony Romo returned to practice for the Dallas Cowboys on Friday, while linebacker Bruce Carter participated for his second consecutive day. Both are probable. Coach Jason Garrett said Saturday that rookie pass rusher Demarcus Lawrence, who is on IR-recall with a broken leg, is expected to return by Week 9.
- The Philadelphia Eagles listed center Jason Kelce (hernia), Mychal Kendricks (calf) and Darren Sproles as questionable, while DeMeco Ryans (groin) and rookie cornerback Jaylen Watkins (hamstring) were probable.
- Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell is questionable, which would mark his first game action since injuring his knee against the Denver Broncos after an illegal block. He was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday, but the pass rusher believes he's ready to play. Coach Bruce Arians has dubbed his presence for Sunday's game against the Eagles as a "game-time decision."
- Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano announced that wide receiver Reggie Wayne (elbow) is out for Sunday's contest with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pagano added that he's noncommittal on Donte Moncrief or Hakeem Nicks starting in Wayne's stead.
Meanwhile, running back Trent Richardson (hamstring) has been doing rehab work and hasn't practiced, making him questionable and a likely game-time decision, according to the team's official website. Tight end Jack Doyle (knee) was also listed as questionable.
- Steelers offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert is going through concussion protocol and is doubtful. However, promising rookie Ryan Shazier (knee) is probable and should return.
- Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters that tight end Owen Daniels (knee) is out. Defensive end Chris Canty (wrist) did not practice Friday and is also out.
- NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that San Diego Chargers first-round draft pick Jason Verrettre-injured his left shoulder in Thursday night's loss to the Denver Broncos and exited with a sling, according to a source who has spoken with the cornerback. Rapoport added that Verrett will meet with a specialist early next week to learn the severity of his injury.
- The Carolina Panthers listed several players as out for Sunday's clash with Seattle, namely both starting guards, Amini Silatolu (calf) and Trai Turner (knee). Running backs DeAngelo Williams (ankle) and Fozzy Whittaker (thigh), as well as cornerback Bene' Benwikere (ankle) and linebacker Chase Blackburn (knee) will also miss the Seahawks game.
However, both offensive tackles -- Byron Bell (elbow) and Nate Chandler (thigh) were listed as probable, while running back Chris Ogbonnaya (groin) was questionable.
- New York Jets coach Rex Ryan said that linebacker Trevor Reilly (knee) and wide receiver Greg Salas (wrist/ankle) are both questionable to play against the Buffalo Billson Sunday. Wide receiver Eric Decker (hamstring) and linebacker David Harris (shoulder) are probable.
- Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (hamstring) has been listed as doubtful for the Bills, while linebacker Ty Powell (ankle) is out. Wideout Marcus Easley (knee) and safety Aaron Williams (neck) have been designated as questionable.
- Patriots running back Shane Vereen was sidelined from Friday's practice with an undisclosed illness and is questionable for Sunday. Guard Dan Connolly (concussion) is also questionable.
- Minnesota Vikings cornerback Josh Robinson (ankle) did not participate in practice and has been ruled to be questionable. Coach Mike Zimmer told the newspaper that he will know more about the cover man's status on Saturday. Defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd (ankle) and safety Harrison Smith (ankle) both participated fully and are probable.
- Titans running back Shonn Greene (hamstring) has been listed as probable, but he was arrested Friday night on multiple charges, including resisting a stop.
- The Chicago Bears announced that linebackers Lance Briggs (ribs) and Jon Bostic (back) are doubtful for Sunday's matchup with the New England Patriots, while right tackle Jordan Mills (foot) did not practice in Friday's session and is questionable. Per the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs, coach Marc Trestman called Mills' injury a "problem right now."
However, rookie cornerback Kyle Fuller (hip pointer, broken hand) is probable after being a full participant on Friday.
- Raiders fullback Marcel Reece and offensive tackle Khalif Barnes practiced Friday and are questionable; each is recovering from quadriceps injuries. Defensive end Justin Tuck is questionable with a knee injury.
Bay Area News Group's Steve Corkran reported that pass rusher Justin Tuck (knee), who is listed as questionable, was held out of practice by interim coach Tony Sparano as a precautionary measure. Sparano then refused to say if Menelik Watson or Barnes would start at right tackle.
- Running back Toby Gerhart (foot) is designated as probable for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cornerback Dwayne Gratz (hip) is questionable after sitting out Friday's practice.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have pegged wide receiver Vincent Jackson (rib), quarterback Josh McCown (right thumb), offensive tackle Anthony Collins (knee) and safety Dashon Goldson (ankle) as questionable, while cornerback Johnthan Banks (neck) is probable. McCown, Goldson and Banks were full participants in practice, while Jackson and Collins were limited.
- Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid on whether safety Eric Berry, who has missed the last four games with an ankle injury, would start Sunday against the Rams: "You count on that, yeah." Berry is listed as questionable after practicing Friday.
- The New Orleans Saints had a busy Friday. Tight end Jimmy Graham (shoulder) was listed as questionable, while center Jonathan Goodwin (knee/ankle) and running backs Pierre Thomas (rib/shoulder) and Khiry Robinson (forearm) are out.
- The Washington Redskins announced that quarterback Robert Griffin III (ankle), safety Ryan Clark (ankle/shoulder) and cornerback Tracy Porter (hamstring) were all limited in practice. RGIII and Porter have been listed as questionable, while Clark is probable.
- The Lions' upcoming opponents across the Atlantic, the Atlanta Falcons, held defensive tackle Jonathan Babineaux (foot) out of practice, while wide receiver Harry Douglas (foot) was limited. Both are deemed questionable. Wideout Julio Jones (ankle) participated fully and is probable.
- The Houston Texans have four linebackers questionable for Sunday against the Titans: Jadeveon Clowney (knee), Brian Cushing (knee), Brooks Reed (groin) and John Simon (ankle).
- Dolphins linebacker Koa Misi is questionable with an ankle injury. Limited Thursday and Friday, tight end Charles Clay (knee) and cornerbacks Cortland Finnegan (neck) and Brent Grimes (groin) are all probable.
- Browns defensive tackle Ahtyba Rubin missed Week 6 and 7's action with a troublesome ankle but was a full practice participant on Friday and is probable for Week 8.
- The San Francisco 49ers placed starting center Daniel Kilgore (fractured leg) and reserve cornerback Chris Cook (hamstring) on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.
- Seattle Seahawks fullback Derrick Coleman, whose inspiring story was featured by Dan Hanzus last season, was placed on injured reserve Saturday after undergoing surgery to repair a broken foot that occurred during warmups against St. Louis last week.
