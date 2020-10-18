Injury roundup: Bucs' Leonard Fournette expected to play vs. Packers 

There's some more good news for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs expect running back ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ -- listed as questionable with an ankle injury -- to suit up and play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, provided he feels good pregame, a source tells NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Fournette has missed the past two games and the team is eager to get him going.

So far this season, the LSU product has 24 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns. He also has seven receptions for 34 yards.

Brady and the Bucs (3-2) take on the undefeated Packers (4-0) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa at 4:25 p.m. ET.