Injury roundup: Bucs' Leonard Fournette expected to play vs. Packers 

There's some more good news for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Bucs expect running back Leonard Fournette -- listed as questionable with an ankle injury -- to suit up and play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, provided he feels good pregame, a source tells NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Fournette has missed the past two games and the team is eager to get him going.
So far this season, the LSU product has 24 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns. He also has seven receptions for 34 yards.
Brady and the Bucs (3-2) take on the undefeated Packers (4-0) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 6 games:
- Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield -- listed as questionable (chest) -- will start against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wide receivers Odell Beckham (illness) and Jarvis Landry (hip/ribs) are also good to go, according to Pelissero.
- Barring a setback, Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock -- listed as questionable (right shoulder) -- will make his return and start against the New England Patriots, per Pelissero. This was expected. Lock wouldn't have been ready if this game had happened as scheduled last week. Now, he's ready to roll.
- Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark -- listed as questionable (ankle) -- is considered a game-time decision against the Detroit Lions, Pelissero reports. It doesn't sound as promising for DE/LB Josh Allen (knee), who didn't practice Friday. But, the final call on both players will be in the morning.
- New York Jets wide receiver Breshad Perriman -- listed as questionable (ankle) -- is expected to play against the Miami Dolphins, according to Pelissero. Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (hamstring) will play, too. Quarterback Sam Darnold (right shoulder) and left tackle Mekhi Becton (shoulder) are out. Veteran QB Joe Flacco starts again.
- Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who returned to practice Friday after battling a gastrointestinal illness, will be inactive again today, per Pelissero. Kyle Allen (left shoulder) practiced all week and gets the start against the New York Giants. Alex Smith backs him up.
- Both of the Miami Dolphins' starting outside linebackers are officially listed as questionable, but Shaq Lawson (shoulder) has a much better chance of playing today against the New York Jets than Kyle Van Noy (groin), who is considered unlikely to go, according to Pelissero.