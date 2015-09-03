Injury roundup: Brooks Reed expected to miss 6 weeks

Atlanta announced on Thursday that linebacker Brooks Reed had groin surgery. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Reed is expected to miss six weeks, according to a source close to the player.
Here are some other injuries that we are tracking:
- Jay Gruden announced that Robert Griffin III will see two doctors on Friday and the quarterback could possibly be cleared to return after that.
- The Buccaneers announced that offensive lineman Garrett Gilkey injured his left knee against the Dolphins. Gilkey did not return to the game.
Defensive end Larry English (knee) was also injured for the Buccaneers. The injuries to English and Gilkey are believed to be significant, according to Lovie Smith, per the Tampa Tribune.
- Redskins' Derek Carrier was evaluated for a possible concussion. The tight end passed all tests and was cleared to return against the Jaguars.
- Tom Savage suffered a shoulder injury. Texans coach Bill O'Brien said Friday he expects Savage to miss "significant time," but said he didn't think Savage will need surgery. The exact nature of the injury was still being determined, O'Brien said.