Injury roundup: Broncos RBs Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams expected to play vs. Bengals

There's some good news in the Mile High City.

Denver Broncos running backs Melvin Gordon III (thumb, hip) and Javonte Williams (knee) are both expected to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Gordon rushed for 111 yards and two scores in last weekend's win over Detroit. The Wisconsin product has 882 yards from scrimmage and has scored nine touchdowns this season.

Williams has not missed a game this season. The rookie from North Carolina has 1,022 yards from scrimmage and six scores.

In a matchup of 7-6 teams, the Broncos play host to the Bengals at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 15 games: