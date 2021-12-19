Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Broncos RBs Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams expected to play vs. Bengals

Dec 19, 2021
There's some good news in the Mile High City.

Denver Broncos running backs Melvin Gordon III (thumb, hip) and Javonte Williams (knee) are both expected to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Gordon rushed for 111 yards and two scores in last weekend's win over Detroit. The Wisconsin product has 882 yards from scrimmage and has scored nine touchdowns this season.

Williams has not missed a game this season. The rookie from North Carolina has 1,022 yards from scrimmage and six scores.

In a matchup of 7-6 teams, the Broncos play host to the Bengals at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 15 games:

  • Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (ankle) and tight end Zach Ertz (hamstring) are both looking good to play at Detroit, per Rapoport. They are listed as questionable.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden﻿, who has been out about a month with a foot injury, is expected to make his return at home against the Tennessee Titans, Rapoport reports. He practiced fully on Friday.
  • Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (foot), listed as questionable, will work out pregame to determine his status, a source tells Rapoport. He was limited this week and also participated in the Saturday practice -- a sign of real optimism. But the pregame workout will tell all.
  • Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (hamstring), listed as questionable and limited all week, is expected to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, according to Rapoport.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette﻿, who is dealing with an ankle injury, is expected to play against the New Orleans Saints. The same with safety Jordan Whitehead (calf), while safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) is a game-time decision, per Rapoport.

