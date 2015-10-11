Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Broncos' DeMarcus Ware injures back

Published: Oct 11, 2015 at 10:29 AM

Denver Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware suffered a back injury during the first half against the Oakland Raiders and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Here's the rest of the injury roundup from Sunday's action:

  1. Arrowhead Stadium fell silent when Jamaal Charlessuffered an apparent knee injury during the Chiefs' 18-17 loss to the Bears. He didn't return to the game and coach Andy Reid said the team fears he suffered a torn ACL.
  1. Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter on Sunday night and later returned to the game.
  1. Rams defensive end Chris Long suffered a knee injury during the team's 24-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
  1. Lions linebacker DeAndre Levy suffered a hip injury during the first half against the Cardinals and did not return.
  1. Elvis Dumervil suffered a groin injury for the Ravens and did not return against the Browns.
  1. The Bills were already down their top two running backs before their game against the Titans even kicked off, and another one headed to the locker room with an injury in the first half. Cierre Wood was carted off to the locker room with an undisclosed injury and didn't return.
  1. Packers linebacker Nick Perry suffered a shoulder injury against the Rams and sat out the remainder of the game.
  1. Eagles rookie wideout Nelson Agholor told NFL Media's James Palmer he suffered a muscle injury in his lower left leg in the first half against the Saints. He is set to undergo an MRI on Monday and said he is confident he will play next week. Fellow wideout Josh Huff left the game with an undisclosed injury. He scored a touchdown earlier in the contest prior to getting hurt.
  1. Packers guard T.J. Lang suffered a knee injury against the Rams and was ruled out.
  1. Browns linebacker Scott Solomon suffered a knee injury and didn't return.
  1. Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon suffered a groin injury against the Buccaneers and didn't return.
  1. Joe Haden suffered an injury for the Browns and did not return to the game.
  1. Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower suffered a rib injury in the first quarter against the Cowboys and was ruled out. 

Patriots OL Nate Solder injured his elbow and did not return.

  1. Raiders defensive end Justin Tuck suffered a shoulder injury on Sunday against the Broncos.
  1. Giants linebacker Jon Beason suffered a concussion on Sunday and was ruled out. 
  1. Niners running back Reggie Bush suffered a calf injury against the Giants and did not return.
