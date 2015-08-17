Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Bills RB Karlos Williams hospitalized

Published: Aug 17, 2015 at 05:42 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Buffalo Bills running back Karlos Williams is hospitalized, coach Rex Ryan announced Monday.

The rookie tailback "was in a lot of pain" when he woke up Monday, Ryan said.

The extent of the injury is currently unknown.

Williams led the Bills in carries with 14 during Friday night's 25-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers. He earned 40 yards on the ground with one touchdown and added two catches for 23 yards

Williams has impressed the coaching staff during training camp enough to leap Bryce Brown on the depth chart. Williams is a tough, aggressive, physical runner and possesses good hands in the passing game.

Williams has a shot at to push for a full-time role to start the season and was on the verge of potentially knocking Brown off the roster.

Other notable injury news:

  1. For any Denver Broncos fan freaking out about C.J. Anderson leaving the game this weekend: breathe. The running back is fine. He was seen running and cutting at full speed Monday.
  1. We continue with the good news for running backs: per reporters at Atlanta Falcons practice, both Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman suited up Monday. Both backs were dealing with hamstring injuries.
  1. Ryan said it's possible that Bills linebacker Ty Powell tore his ACL. Powell was carted from practice and was placed on the injured reserve list Tuesday. It would be a big blow to the Bills' linebacking corps depth if it is confirmed as an ACL tear. The coaching staff had praised the third-year player throughout the offseason.
  1. Norv Turner confirmed that Vikings offensive tackle Phil Loadholt tore his Achilles and will have surgery. That's not what Adrian Peterson wanted to hear.
  1. 2013 No. 1 overall pick Eric Fisher left Chiefs practice with a sprained ankle, coach Andy Reid said.
  1. Wideout Alshon Jeffery is no longer wearing a walking boot, the Bears' official sideline reporter reported. His calf inury is still keeping him out of practice though.
  1. Dolphins' top deep threat Kenny Stillspracticed Monday for the first time in more than two weeks, according to the Miami Herald. A calf injury kept him out of action for most of training camp.
  1. Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones will have an MRI on his left shoulder to determine the severity of an injury sustained this weekend, per NFL Media's Steve Wyche. It's the same shoulder he injured in college. Jones said he feels fine and has strength and full range of motion, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is not expected to practice Monday or Tuesday. Cornerback Morris Claiborne also had his left hand wrapped, according to The Dallas Morning News. Claiborne said he jammed it on a play before a collision with Jones, but says he's fine to practice.
  1. Seahawks backup quarterback Tarvaris Jackson has a high ankle sprain and will likely be out at least two weeks, Pete Carroll told reporters. The team is trying out potential backups. Wide receiver Chris Matthews has a "slight" shoulder sprain. There's a chance he could be back in 10 days.
  1. Buccaneers linebacker Demar Dotson will not need surgery to repair his sprained MCL and is expected to return to the team by Week 2.

