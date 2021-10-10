Injury roundup: Bengals RB Joe Mixon expected to play vs. Packers

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, who didn't practice this week but did work out on Saturday, is expected to play Sunday, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Mixon suffered a low-grade ankle sprain and won't be 100%, but the Oklahoma product is slated to go against the Green Bay Packers.
In four games this season, the former second-round pick is averaging 88.3 rushing yards per game and has scored two touchdowns.
In a battle of one-loss teams, the Bengals (3-1) play host to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers (3-1) at 1 p.m. ET at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
Other injury news we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 5 games:
- Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee), wide receiver Amari Cooper (hamstring) and defensive end Randy Gregory (knee) are all expected to play today against the New York Giants, per Rapoport.
- Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) has cleared the protocol and, barring a setback, will play against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rapoport reports. Running back Melvin Gordon III (lower leg) should be good, but wide receiver Courtland Sutton -- who sprained his ankle in practice -- is a game-time decision.
- Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (groin), running back Jamaal Williams (hip), tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee) and offensive tackle Penei Sewell (ankle) should all be active against the Vikings in Minnesota, according to Rapoport.
- Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones, who has been receiving treatment on his wrist, is considered a true game-time decision against the Buffalo Bills, a source tells Rapoport.
- Washington running back Antonio Gibson (shin) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (groin) are both expected to play against the New Orleans Saints, barring a setback, Rapoport reports.
- New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols (concussion) and defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd (knee) are both active against the Falcons after being listed as questionable.
- Atlanta Falcons reserve quarterback Feleipe Franks is inactive against New York.