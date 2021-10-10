Injury roundup: Bengals RB Joe Mixon expected to play vs. Packers

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon﻿, who didn't practice this week but did work out on Saturday, is expected to play Sunday, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Mixon suffered a low-grade ankle sprain and won't be 100%, but the Oklahoma product is slated to go against the Green Bay Packers.

In four games this season, the former second-round pick is averaging 88.3 rushing yards per game and has scored two touchdowns.

In a battle of one-loss teams, the Bengals (3-1) play host to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers (3-1) at 1 p.m. ET at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.