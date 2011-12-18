Injury roundup: Bears' Knox hospitalized, set for back surgery

Published: Dec 18, 2011 at 10:33 AM

A quick look at the notable injuries around the NFL in Week 15:

» The Bears announced WR Johnny Knox will undergo surgery Monday to stabilize a vertebrae in his back following his injury against the Seahawks. Bears coach Lovie Smith confirmed Knox was hospitalized and said the third-year pro has full movement in his body. The Bearsalso lost FS Chris Conte (foot).

» While he did finish a 20-13 win over the Rams, Bengals WR A.J. Green suffered a Grade 3 sprain of his right shoulder and left the stadium in a sling, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer.

» Seahawks coach Pete Carrollconfirmed a broken left ankle will end a disappointing season for WR Mike Williams. Seahawks LB Malcolm Smith also suffered a head injury and was listed as doubtful to return.

» Injuries at offensive tackle continue to plague the Packers. Mike McCarthy confirmed rookie OT Derek Sherrod is done for the season with a right leg injury, but the coach didn't have a good feel on the left knee injury sustained by RT Bryan Bulaga. Packersnews.com reported Bulaga will have an MRI exam Monday.

» The Pantherslost two starting defensive backs as CB Captain Munnerlyn (hamstring) and safety Charles Godfrey (shoulder) went down against the Texans. Neither player is sure of his status for next week, according to The Charlotte Observer.

» Giants coach Tom Coughlin said TE Jake Ballard (right knee) and WR Devin Thomas (neck) would be evaluated after their injuries. Thomas, who was carted off the field, reportedly was later able to walk around.

» Bills WR Stevie Johnson was sidelined by a groin injury during the fourth quarter against the Dolphins, and TE Lee Smith (ankle) is out indefinitely. Johnson's status is uncertain until the Bills return to practice Tuesday.

» Colts RB Delone Carter didn't return after suffering an undisclosed forearm injury.

» The Patriots suffered a tough setback when DE Andre Carter was sidelined by what was announced as a left knee injury and didn't return. The Boston Globe reports Carter's injury will require surgery, but it's not yet known if it's season-ending.

» Eagles coach Andy Reid said CB Asante Samuel will have an MRI exam after a hamstring strain kept him out against the Jets. It doesn't appear serious, as Samuel told The Philadelphia Inquirer he was OK. Eagles WR DeSean Jackson (elbow contusion) was able to return to the game.

» The Browns suffered a bevy of injuries, including DB Usama Young (shoulder), LB Titus Brown (knee), WR Jordan Norwood (concussion) and LB Ben Jacobs (concussion).

» Already playing without FS Louis Delmas and CB Aaron Berry, the Lions lost CB Chris Houston to a knee injury.

» Jets coach Rex Ryan said he wasn't certain of the extent of the neck injury to QB Mark Sanchez, who didn't believe he would undergo tests and said he was fine, per The Star-Ledger. Jets LG Matt Slauson (ribs), RB Shonn Greene (finger) and RB Joe McKnight (shoulder) all had postgame X-rays, according to The Star-Ledger, but said they checked out fine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

