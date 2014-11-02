Injury roundup: Arian Foster (groin) leaves game

Both starting cornerbacks -- Johnathan Joseph and Kareem Jackson -- exited with a pair of injuries. Joseph was out with a concussion while Jackson never returned with a knee injury.
After both left, Eagles quarterback Nick Foles found Jeremy Maclin for a 59-yard touchdown; however, on Philly's next possession, Foles threw a pick six to cornerback A.J. Bouye.
Here are the other injuries we're tracking on game day:
- Foles left for the locker room in the first half to get an X-ray on his left shoulder. He was officially ruled out after initially being questionable. Later on Sunday, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the injury, that Foles broke his collarbone and will likely be out at least one month.
Linebacker DeMeco Ryans was carted off in the fourth quarter and was ruled out of the game with an ankle injury. Rapoport reported that the team believes Ryans suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, according to a source who's spoken to the player.
- Arian Foster left for Houston's locker room in the third quarter with an apparent injury and didn't return. Coach Bill O'Brien said after the game that his star running back has an injury to the groin area.
- Philip Rivers left during the fourth quarter against the Dolphins with a hand injury and stayed out of the blowout loss. However, there's no cause for concern. "You know, they reported he dinged his hand, but we took him out at that time. ... That was it, that was nothing big. He was coming out soon anyways, the way it was going," Mike McCoy said.
The Chargersalso lost a pair of linemen: Guard Rich Ohrnberger (ribs) and defensive end Sean Lissemore (quadriceps) left and did not return.
- Cowboys linebacker Rolando McClain left during the fourth quarter against the Cardinals with a right knee injury and did not return. Defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford also remained out with a right knee injury.
- Browns safety Johnson Bademosi was taken to the locker room in the second quarter and stayed out with a concussion.
- Dolphins running back Lamar Miller exited during the third quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return.
- Patrick Willis was inactive for the San Francisco 49ers' afternoon showdown with the St. Louis Rams, as was cornerback Tramaine Brock. Both were out with toe injuries.
Linebacker Dan Skuta (left ankle) and wide receiver Brandon Lloyd (hamstring) left the game and did not return.
- Safety Kam Chancellor (groin) was active for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders, but offensive tackle Russell Okung (calf) was out.
- Denver Broncos wide receiver Wes Welker (back) and linebacker Nate Irving (knee) did not return to Sunday's contest against the New England Patriots.
- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie linebacker Ryan Shazier (right ankle) and safety Troy Polamalu (knee sprain) both left the field and were declared out for the game versus the Baltimore Ravens.
