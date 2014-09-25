Injury roundup: Arian Foster a game-time decision

Around the NFL

Roddy White is ready to make his return to the Atlanta Falcons' starting lineup.

The veteran wide receiver told reporters on Thursday he's "good to go" for Sunday's road matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, according to the Falcons' team site. White sat out last Thursday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a strained hamstring.

White's proclamation was not a surprise. He's practiced all week, and his DNP against the Bucs was largely due to the fact that the Falcons were playing on a short week. He returns to face a Vikings team ranked 13th in pass defense entering Week 4.

White had 10 receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown over Atlanta's first two games.

Here is the rest of Thursday's injury-related news as we gear up for another weekend smorgasbord of football.

  1. After missing practice Wednesday, Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (back) returned to practice Thursday. Linebacker Rolando McClain (groin) and defensive tackles Terrell McClain (concussion) and Henry Melton (hamstring) did not practice.
  1. Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury, but said he'd be OK for Sunday, per the Detroit Free Press.
  1. Texans coach Bill O'Brien believes running back Arian Foster (hamstring) and punter Shane Lechler (hip) will be game-time decisions for Sunday's game against the Bills. Lechler didn't practice and Foster was limited.
  1. Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced that running backs Jamaal Charles and De'Anthony Thomas will both practice Thursday. Charles is recovering from an ankle injury that caused him to miss last Sunday's win over the Dolphins.
  1. Lions coach Jim Caldwell announced that tight end Joseph Fauria hurt his ankle at home and will not practice today.
  1. Redskins receiver DeSean Jackson was active for Thursday's game against the Giants.
  1. The Panthers got some good news Thursday as linebacker Thomas Davis (hip) practiced for them, according to Steve Reed of the Associated Press.
  1. Jets wide receiver Eric Decker, cornerback Dee Milliner, and wide receiver David Nelson did not practice Thursday. Jets coach Rex Ryan said Milliner's availability for Sunday "doesn't look real good," according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. Ryan added he is hopeful Decker can play.

Decker himself is hopeful but wouldn't say he is definitely playing. "I can't promise anything," Decker said to The New York Post. "Obviously, I'm leaning on the positive side that I'm definitely going to be out there."

  1. Bears wideout Brandon Marshall (ankle), defensive tackle Jeremiah Ratliff (concussion) and defensive end Jared Allen (illness) didn't practice Thursday, according to The Chicago Tribune.
  1. Titans quarterback Jake Lockerwas held out of practice and tight end Delanie Walker was limited Thursday, according to The Tennesseean.
  1. Buccaneers coach Lovie Smith said quarterback Josh McCown (thumb) is out this week, meaning second-year signal-caller Mike Glennon will get the nod Sunday.
  1. Niners linebacker Patrick Willis (wrist) practiced Thursday after missing Wednesday's activities.

