Injury roundup: Antonio Gates inactive for Chargers

Veteran tight end Antonio Gates' knee injury will keep him sidelined against the Oakland Raiders, the team announced. The good news for the Chargers is running back Melvin Gordon (ankle) and wide receiver Keenan Allen (hip) are both active for the team.
Other injury news we are keeping an eye on:
- Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) is going to play Sunday against the Dolphins in Miami as he is active for the game.
- Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (concussion) and LT Trent Williams (concussion) are both active against the Buccaneers.
- Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon, who missed last week with a groin injury, is active for the team's London game against the Bills. He was listed as questionable but is in the lineup for Jacksonville.
- As expected, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is inactive. Landry Jones will start and Tyler Murphy will serve as the backup against the Chiefs.
- Tavon Austin (hamstring) will play for the Rams against the Browns, while running back Tre Mason (ankle) is inactive.
- Jaguars guard Zane Beadles suffered a foot strain and did not return in the team's 34-31 win over the Bills in London.