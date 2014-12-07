Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Andre Johnson (concussion) ruled out

Published: Dec 07, 2014 at 07:48 AM
Andre Johnson's Sunday finished prematurely.

The Texans' Pro Bowl wideout was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to a concussion, the team announced. Johnson left for Houston's locker room to be evaluated for a concussion after taking a crushing helmet-to-helmet hit from Jaguars rookie Telvin Smith.

Johnson accounted for a team-leading 17 yards off four catches against Jacksonville before exiting the game.

In his absence, Texans quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick leaned heavily on productive young wideout DeAndre Hopkins through the air.

Here are some other injuries we're tracking this Sunday:

  1. Cardinals cornerback Antonio Cromartie was carted off the field with a lower leg injury and never returned. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Cromartie will have an MRI on his lower leg on Monday, but the injury doesn't appear to be serious.

Bruce Arians announced after Arizona's win that Andre Ellington has a sports hernia and is done for the year. The running back will fly to Philadelphia on Monday to have surgery.

  1. Tennessee Titans quarterback Zach Mettenberger is due on Monday for an MRI on his throwing shoulder after re-injuring the joint during the loss to the New York Giants. Rapoport reported Sunday evening that the rookie's season is likely over.
  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Lions. David was taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a head injury, though the team did not announce his injury when ruling him out.
  1. Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy suffered a neck strain during Washington's loss to the St. Louis Rams. McCoy was sent to the hospital for further evaluation.

Roy Helu was also injured for the Redskins. The running back suffered a toe injury and never returned.

  1. Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor did not return against the Bengalswith knee and shoulder injuries.
  1. Miami Dolphins safety Louis Delmas was taken off the field on a cart during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. The Miami Herald's Armando Salguero reported that the team's awaiting confirmation, but the Dolphinsbelieve it's a torn ACL for Delmas.
  1. New York Jets wide receiver Percy Harvin did not return with an ankle injury suffered against the Minnesota Vikings. Harvin was initially doubtful before being downgraded to out and left the stadium on crutches afterward.
  1. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said postgame that cornerback Tharold Simon dislocated his finger.
  1. Chargers punter Mike Scifres (shoulder) was carted off in the second quarter against the Patriots and was out for the rest of the game. Scifres was hit hard during a blocked punt. Nick Novak was San Diego's punter for the rest of the contest. Scifres will have surgery on a broken clavicle Monday, per Rapoport, via a source informed of the situation.

Tight end Ladarius Green left Sunday night's tilt after taking a big hit by Brandon Browner and was ruled out of the game with a concussion. Safety Marcus Gilchrist left the game with a lower back injury and did not return.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from Week 14 and discusses the Seahawks' return to Super Bowl form.

