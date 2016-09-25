Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Alshon Jeffery to play; Watkins out

Published: Sep 24, 2016 at 10:14 PM

The Bears' Alshon Jeffery (knee) is expected to play against the Cowboys on Sunday night, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The wide receiver leads the Bears in receptions (nine) and receiving yards (201) through two games.

Jeffery tweaked his knee last week. Rapoport noted on NFL Network's GameDay First it's uncertain what level of production to expect from Jeffery or whether the Bears could keep their best weapon on a snap count. 

Also in the Sunday night matchup, Chicago cornerback Kyle Fuller (knee) is expected to be out while his Dallas counterpart, Orlando Scandrick (hamstring) may be out, too. Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith will be a game-time decision, per Rapoport.

Other injuries we are watching on Sunday:

  1. Bills wide receiver Sammy Watkins (foot) is inactive against the Cardinals, a source tells Rapoport. Watkins was stepped on during a walk-through this week. Tyrod Taylor's top two receivers this week will be Robert Woods and Marquise Goodwin.
  1. Giants running back Rashad Jennings (thumb) is inactive against the Redskins, according to Rapoport. Shane Vereen will get the bulk of the snaps for New York. 
  1. Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall (knee, foot) will be a game-time decision against the Chiefs, but he's expected to play, according to Rapoport. Marshall could have his snaps monitored. 
  1. With Arian Foster out, the Dolphins will treat rookie running back Kenyan Drake as the starter, a source told Rapoport.
  1. In a surprise, Redskins rookie wideout Josh Doctson (foot) is inactive.
  1. Cardinals DT Robert Nkemdiche (ankle) likely will be inactive, according to Rapoport per a source. Nkemdiche has not played in a game this season after injuring his ankle in training camp.
  1. The Jaguars will be without center Brandon Linder (knee) and cornerback Prince Amukamara and defensive end Jared Odrick (triceps). All were made inactive.
  1. Browns quarterback Josh McCown's timeframe for recovery from a broken collarbone in his non-throwing shoulder is two to four weeks, a source told Rapoport. McCown fought to harness the left should and play, but the team told the veteran no. 
  1. Titans tight end Delanie Walker (hamstring) is inactive.
  1. Lions tight end Eric Ebron (back) is active.
  1. Jaguars running back Chris Ivory (illness) is active for his first game.
