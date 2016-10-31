Injury roundup: Alex Smith did not suffer concussion

Despite leaving Sunday's game twice due to multiple hits to the head, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith did not suffer a concussion during their win over the Colts.
Burkholder explained Smith passed the initial five-question checklist part of the league's concussion protocol on the sideline. Smith went into the locker room because of a laceration on his ear, and passed further tests for a concussion while in the locker room, too. Smith exited the game the second time after taking another hit to the head and later was ruled out with a concussion, which Burkholder explained was a miscommunication.
"The only mistake was me telling (the spokesman) concussion, out," Burkholder said, per the Kansas City Star.
Smith is going to see an independent neurologist in Kansas City this week, Burkholder said. Smith also will go through the protocol moving forward this week, and Burkholder added the Chiefs want to see how Smith will react to some activity.
Chiefs running back Spencer Ware did not pass the concussion protocol after being removed from Sunday's win.
Here are some other injuries we've been tracking Monday:
- Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took some first-team reps during practice. Big Ben underwent surgery to repair a torn left meniscus two weeks ago. It's possible Roethlisberger plays Sunday against the Ravens -- if not, Landry Jones will get his second straight start.
- The Seahawks got some news regarding injuries to some of their biggest contributors. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said star pass-rusher Michael Bennett will miss two to three weeks once he undergoes arthroscopic knee surgery. The procedure has been scheduled for Wednesday, Carroll said. Bennett missed his first game Sunday since joining the Seahawks in 2013.
The Seahawks could get back safety Kam Chancellor in time for Week 9 against the Bills. The four-time Pro Bowl player has missed the last three weeks with a groin injury. Thomas Rawls (leg) likely will not be back in time for Monday night, Carroll said, but he thinks the running back "will be running full-go over the course of this week."
- Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieuwill miss three to six weeks as he rehabs his shoulder, coach Bruce Arians said. Matthieu suffered a shoulder subluxation mid-game against the Panthers on Sunday, Rapoport reported.
Left tackle Jared Veldheer suffered a partial triceps tear that is expected to require surgery, Rapoport reported, per a source informed of his situation. Veldheer is headed to injured reserve, Arians said. Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is dealing with a foot sprain.
- Falcons receiver Julio Jones had his knee examined but is fine and good to go Thursday night against the Buccaneers, coach Dan Quinn said. He was limited at practice. Tight end Jacob Tamme will miss the game with a shoulder injury. In addition to Tamme, running back Tevin Coleman(hamstring) and defensive end Dwight Freeney (quad) didn't practice.
- Cowboys safety Barry Church fractured his arm and will be out three to five weeks, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said on KRLD-FM in Dallas/Fort Worth. Jones said Church won't undergo surgery. Jones added that Morris Claiborne's injury hasn't been diagnosed and that they should know definitively what it is by Tuesday or Wednesday.
- Panthers center Ryan Kalil (shoulder) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (knee) were scheduled to receive MRIs to determine the severity of injuries they suffered in Sunday's win.
- Browns rookies Corey Coleman (hand) and Cody Kessler (concussion) have both been cleared to return to practice.
- Chargers wide receiver Travis Benjamin, who has been battling a PCL sprain for weeks, will receive a second opinion, a source told Rapoport.
- Buccaneers running back Jacquizz Rodgers didn't practice after suffering a foot injury against the Raiders. Running back Doug Martin (hamstring), wideout Russell Shepard (hip) and defensive end William Gholston (biceps) didn't practice. Defensive end Clinton McDonald (hamstring) was limited.
- Bears guards Josh Sitton (ankle) and Kyle Long (triceps) didn't play in Monday's win over the Vikings.
- The shoulder injury Raiders cornerback Sean Smith suffered Sunday could keep him out just a week, Rapoport reported. Smith left the win over the Buccaneers early in the contest and didn't return.