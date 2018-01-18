Around the NFL

Injury roundup: Adam Thielen back at Vikings practice

Published: Jan 18, 2018 at 06:52 AM

More encouraging news on the injury front for the Minnesota Vikings.

Wide receiver Adam Thielen returned to practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's session because of a lower back injury. He was limited in practice, but his return bodes well for his availability Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

SafetyAndrew Sendejo remains in concussion protocol and was limited in practice for the second straight day. Defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (knee/ankle) didn't practice and cornerback Mackensie Alexander (rib) was limited.

Here are the other injuries we've been tracking on this Thursday before Championship Sunday:

  1. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't practice after suffering a hand injury Wednesday. His scheduled availability with the media was pushed back to Friday. A source informed of Brady's injury told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Thursday morning that Brady will play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Offensive lineman LaAdrian Waddle (knee) also didn't practice and defensive lineman Alan Branch (knee) and running backs Rex Burkhead (knee) and Mike Gillislee (knee) were all limited.

  1. Philadelphia Eagles linebackersDannell Ellerbe (hamstring) and Kamu Grugier-Hill (ankle) were both limited in practice. Rookie cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) practiced fully.
  1. Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (ankle), defensive tackle Malik Jackson (ankle), and safety Barry Church (shoulder) were limited at practice. Safety Tashaun Gipson (foot) did not participate.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Carl Nassib announces partnership with The Trevor Project, will match donations up to $100,000

Free-agent pass rusher Carl Nassib has announced a partnership with the Trevor Project as part of Pride Month and will match donations up to $100,000.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones motivated to improve: Lack of success 'weighs on me a great deal'

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is entering a contract year after New York declined to exercise his fifth-year option. The Duke product does not see that as a reason for increased motivation -- he is already driven to lead a winning team regardless.

news

Chiefs guard Trey Smith says he 'can't blame' Tyreek Hill for joining the Dolphins: 'He's getting paid'

Though many fans were surprised when Tyreek Hill left the Kansas City Chiefs for the money the Miami Dolphins offered, his former teammate Trey Smith said he completely understands Hill's motivation behind the move.

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson's hearing before disciplinary officer will begin Tuesday

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's hearing before disciplinary officer Sue Robinson, jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association, begins on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday.

news

Bears second-round cornerback Kyler Gordon signs rookie deal

The Chicago Bears announced Saturday the signing of second-round cornerback Kyler Gordon, which brings 11 of the team's 12 draft picks under contract ahead of the 2022 season.

news

Steelers' Mike Tomlin embracing first season without Ben Roethlisberger: 'It's scary but exciting'

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has been the man at the helm in Pittsburgh for 15 years, but he has never entered a season without Ben Roethlisberger. Now that Big Ben has retired, Tomlin is embracing the "uncertainty" of building new leadership.

news

Eli Manning discusses Giants QB Daniel Jones' future under new HC Brian Daboll

While there are still months to go to see if Giants QB Daniel Jones can prove himself as New York's long-term QB, his former teammate Eli Manning said that he believes Jones has a chance at breaking through under the team's new head coach, Brian Daboll.

news

Peyton Manning believes Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan are well-equipped to handle big expectations with new teams

Peyton Manning gave his thoughts on Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan being traded to both of his former teams this offseason.

news

C.J. Mosley says playoffs are a 'realistic goal' for Jets in 2022

Jets LB C.J. Mosley believes making the playoffs is a 'realistic goal' for a jets franchise that hasn't seen the postseason since the 2010 season.

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson: 'At the end of the day, I want to be a Hall of Famer'

Justin Jefferson is enjoying a scorching start to his NFL career. But the Minnesota receiver is not satisfied. Jefferson told NFL Network's Patrick Claybon on Thursday his eyes are on a gold jacket.

news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert not concerned with future contract talks: 'Whatever happens, happens'

With an Offensive Rookie of the Year award on his shelf and a trip to Pro Bowl in 2021, Justin Herbert will soon enter the line of quarterbacks set to receive a massive extension. He becomes eligible for one next offseason.

news

Cowboys' Micah Parsons eyes NFL sack record: 15 is the 'minimum'

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons dominated as a rookie, earning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and was named a first-team All-Pro after finishing with 13 sacks, 84 tackles and 30 QB hits.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW