Injury roundup: Aaron Rodgers probable for Sunday

Both pass rusher Jeremy Mincey and linebacker Rolando McClain were cleared from concussions and hit the practice field, per the team's official website.
Mincey and McClain are listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. Each had missed practices while in protocol.
Getting the two defenders back healthy would be a huge boon for the Cowboys' chances of slowing down Aaron Rodgers.
Mincey leads Dallas in quarterback hurries and sacks. McClain -- a Comeback Player of the Year Candidate -- is second on the team in tackles and for stretches this season was the Cowboys' best defender.
Here are other key injuries we're keeping track of on Friday:
- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is listed as probable with an injured calf for Sunday's NFC divisional showdown against the Cowboys. Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Rodgers is moving fine and won't change anything in the offense's approach for Sunday.
- Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall (foot) is listed as questionable for the AFC divisional match versus the Colts on Sunday. Marshall hasn't played since Week 15.
- Joining McClain and Mincey, linebacker Anthony Hitchens (ankle) and defensive tackle Terrell McClain (ankle) are also listed as questionable for the Cowboys.
- The Seahawks listed tight end Tony Moeaki as questionable while safety Jeron Johnson was ruled out for the team's game against the Panthers. However, center Max Unger is probable after missing the last six games.
- Carolina wideout Philly Brown (shoulder), safety Thomas DeCoud (hamstring), linebacker A.J. Klein (ankle) and cornerback Melvin White (ankle) are all questionable.
