Injury report roundup: J.J. Watt questionable

The team will switch up their practice schedule this week and go through a full practice on Sunday, which gives him one more opportunity to work out this week before game day.
Rueben Randle will practice for a second straight day, which provides Eli Manning and offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo with at least some peace of mind. If Beckham cannot go, Dwayne Harris would likely elevate to the No. 2 role.
With Victor Cruz's calf injury continuing to linger, the team will also keep the possibility of a receiver signing open. Hakeem Nicks and Wes Welker worked out with the club two weeks ago.
Here are other injuries we're keeping tabs on Friday and Saturday:
- Andrew Luck (shoulder) is officially questionable for Sunday's game versus the Patriots. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports Luck will play, however. A source told Rapoport that Luck could have played last Thursday against the Texans if needed.
- Sammy Watkins, Tyrod Taylor and Percy Harvin are questionable for the Bills. LeSean McCoyis probable for Sunday's game against the Bengals. Rapoport reports EJ Manuel will get the start Sunday for the injured Taylor. McCoy is also slated to play Sunday, Rapoport reports.
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said "we don't know" when asked about linebacker Bobby Wagner (pec) suiting up against the Panthers. Wagner is listed as questionable for Sunday.
- Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas and cornerback Aqib Talibreturned to practice. Juwan Thompson, DeMarcus Ware and Evan Mathis remain sidelined. Ware was ruled out while Talib and Mathis are questionable.
- Bears wide receivers Alshon Jeffery (hamstring), Eddie Royal (ankle) and tight end Martellus Bennett (quad) are questionable against the Lions. Bennett was injured during Thursday's practice, coach John Fox told reporters. Per Rapoport, Jeffery is slated to return Sunday. Bennett is also expected to play, a source told Rapoport.
- Redskins coach Jay Gruden said wide receiver DeSean Jackson (hamstring) went through individual drills Friday. He was downgraded to out on Saturday and won't play. He didn't make the trip to face the Jets.
- Panthers defensive end Jared Allen (back), linebacker A.J. Klein (concussion) and offensive tackle Daryl Williams (knee) are out for Sunday's game.
- The Jaguars rookie running back T.J. Yeldon (groin) is listed as questionable against the Titans on Sunday.
Defensive tackle Sen'Derrick Marks and linebacker Paul Posluszny are probable. Marqise Lee and Bernard Pierce are out.
- Saints offensive tackle Andrus Peat has a Grade 2 MCL sprain, a source informed of the injury told NFL Media's Rand Getlin. Peat doesn't need surgery and is expected to be out four weeks.
- Lions linebacker DeAndre Levy (hip) and defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (calf) did not practice. Eric Ebron (knee) participated in practice.
- Packers coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Davante Adams (ankle) is getting better and doing more in practice.
- Justin Forsett (ankle), Marshal Yanda (ankle) and Elvis Dumervil (thigh) are practicing for the Ravens. Steve Smith Sr. and Crockett Gillmore also worked out. Rapoport reports Forsett is optimistic he'll play Sunday.
- Patriots cornerback Tarell Brown missed another practice with a serious foot injury and will not play Sunday. New England has chosen to put Brown on injured reserve, Rapoport reported.
- Running back Carlos Hyde is fully expected to play for the Niners against the Ravens on Sunday. He's been dealing with a sore foot.
- Cardinals guard Mike Iupati and linebacker LaMarr Woodley were limited in practice and are questionable. Safety Tyrann Mathieu was limited but is probable against the Steelers.
- Linebacker Ryan Shazier was ruled out for the Steelers. Linebacker James Harrison didn't practice but is probable.