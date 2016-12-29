Around the NFL

Injury report: Robert Griffin III cleared to play Sunday

Published: Dec 29, 2016 at 12:54 AM

Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III has cleared concussion protocol and will be available to play Sunday against the Steelers, according to the team.

RGIII visited an independent neurologist on Thursday morning and was given the green light to return. Coach Hue Jackson told reporters that Griffin will start Sunday provided he encounters no setbacks.

The former Baylor product has started four games this season but has yet to crack 200 yards passing or thrown a touchdown pass. He has, however, rushed for two scores.

Griffin was a full participant in practice, with running back Duke Johnson (ankle) and cornerback Joe Haden (neck) also returning to practice.

In other injury news we are tracking on Thursday:

  1. Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert underwent back surgery on Tuesday, according to coach Marvin Lewis. Eifert was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.
  1. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was limited at practice due to a shoulder injury as backup Joe Webb took all of the reps. Tight end Greg Olsen (knee), defensive end Charles Johnson (foot), running back Jonathan Stewart (foot) and receiver Devin Funchess (knee) did not practice on Thursday. Funchess was subsequently placed on IR. Defensive end Mario Addison participated in full.
  1. Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (shoulder) practiced Thursday after being limited in practice on Wednesday. Coach Jay Gruden had said Reed's progress is a "good sign" for him to play Sunday. Linebacker Su'a Cravens (arm) and cornerback Quinton Dunbar (concussion) did not practice.
  1. Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware is set to undergo surgery Friday on a ruptured disc in his back. Denver placed Ware on injured reserve Wednesday.
  1. Bills running back LeSean McCoy returned to practice after missing practice due to illness on Wednesday. Offensive tackle Cordy Glenn (back), cornerback Stephon Gilmore (concussion) and defensive tackle Kyle Williams (back) all were unable to practice while guard John Miller (hip) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (foot) were limited. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor was given a veteran's day off from practice. Taylor is planning to visit a Philadelphia surgeon to determine if he will need core-muscle surgery, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
  1. Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston (knee) did not practice.
  1. Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins (back) practiced for the second straight day.
  1. Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (MCL) did not practice and wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (foot) was limited, according to head coach Dan Quinn. Wide receiver Julio Jones was also limited in practice, but is expected to play on Sunday.
  1. Jets quarterback Bryce Petty (torn labrum) is scheduled to undergo surgery next week, according to head coach Todd Bowles. Wide receiver Brandon Marshall (hip), running backs Bilal Powell (knee) and Matt Forte (knee, shoulder) did not practice. Tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (hamstring) is also out for the season finale against the Bills, Bowles said.
  1. Packers running back Christine Michael returned to practice but wide receiver Randall Cobb (ankle), running back James Starks (concussion) and linebacker Julius Peppers did not practice. Guard T.J. Lang (foot), cornerback Damarious Randall (shoulder) and linebacker Joe Thomas (back) were all limited.
  1. Running back Adrian Peterson (groin, knee) and wide receivers Stefon Diggs (hip) and Laquon Treadwell (ankle) did not practice for the Vikings. Safety Harrison Smith (ankle) was limited.
  1. Eagles wide receiver Jordan Matthews (ankle) didn't practice and guard Allen Barbre (hamstring) was limited.
  1. Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (hip, knee) was limited in practice for the second straight day. Wide receiver Jeremy Butler (ankle) and center Matt Slauson were limited, too.
  1. Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi (shoulder) was limited in practice for the second straight day.
  1. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (thigh) returned to practice after sitting out Wednesday. He is expected to play on Sunday against the Dolphins, according to Rapoport. Cornerback Malcolm Mitchell (knee) and receiver Danny Amendola (ankle) did not practice.
  1. Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves (abdomen) was limited in practice while offensive tackle Demar Dotson is now out of concussion protocol.
  1. Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (knee) was limited in practice.
  1. Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice while wide receiver Donte Moncrief (shoulder) did not practice.
  1. Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (elbow, wrist) and running back Lamar Miller (ankle) did not participate in practice. However, quarterback Tom Savage (knee) was a full participant.
  1. Titans cornerback Jason McCourty (chest) was limited in practice.
  1. Lions linebacker DeAndre Levy (knee) and cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring) were limited in practice.
  1. Seahawks running back C.J. Prosise (shoulder) did not practice on Thursday. Thomas Rawls (shoulder) and safety Kam Chancellor (ankle) practiced in full.
