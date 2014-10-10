Injury report: Megatron (ankle) doubtful for Sunday

Two of the NFL's best wide receivers are likely to miss Sunday.
A.J. Green was in a walking boot on Friday and will likely be out for at least this week's game. Green won't require surgery, according to NFL Media's Albert Breer, per a club source; the boot is a precaution. Green was officially listed as questionable on the team's injury report.
Joining Green on the did not practice list was Detroit Lions wideout Calvin Johnson, who hasn't participated all week. He was officially listed on Friday as doubtful against the Minnesota Vikings.
Johnson continues to deal with an ankle injury. Coach Jim Caldwell had been coy about whether or not Johnson will play. For the past several weeks, Megatron has missed Wednesday and Thursday practices only to return Friday -- but he has still been severely limited on Sundays.
The Lions appear willing to hold out their star for a week to try to get him healthy for the long run.
Here are the other injury reports around the league that we're keeping an eye on this Friday:
- Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (ankle) showed up on the injury report on Friday, but NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the injury is considered minor, per a source informed of the situation. The QB should be good to go Sunday. Also on the injury report are linebackers Dont'a Hightower (knee) and Jamie Collins (thigh), all questionable.
Cornerback Brandon Browner (ankle) was initially questionable but was downgraded to out Saturday night.
- Lions running back Reggie Bush also missed his third practice of the week with an ankle injury and has said he will be a game-time decision, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. Joique Bell should return to the lineup after suffering a concussion in Week 4.
- Falcons wideout Devin Hester is questionable with a hamstring injury for Sunday's game against the Bears. Harry Douglas (foot) is out for the Falcons.
- Saints running back Mark Ingram (hand) said on NFL AM that he plans to return next week against the Lions.
- Joe Haden (hip) returned to Browns practice Friday but was very limited after sitting out the previous two days. Haden, linebacker Paul Kruger (back) and defensive lineman Ahtyba Rubin (ankle) are questionable for their game against the Steelers.
- After exiting Week 2's game and missing the next two games, Dolphins running back Knowshon Moreno (elbow) is listed as probable.
- Cardinals quarterbacks Carson Palmer (shoulder) and Drew Stanton (concussion) are both listed as questionable, and coach Bruce Arians says he really doesn't know who will startSunday.
Rapoport reported Friday night that Stanton has cleared concussion protocol and will start Sunday unless Palmer is healthy, per a source informed of the situation.
- Buccaneers rookie wideout Mike Evans (groin) looks like he's good to go Sunday, per the Tampa Tribune, though the team listed both he and Vincent Jackson (ribs) as questionable. Jackson and cornerback Johnthan Banks (neck) both returned to practice Friday.
- Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor (hip) did not practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday.
- Rolando McClain (groin) was on the practice field with the Cowboys for the first time all week. The Cowboys have listed the linebacker as questionable for Sunday's game at Seattle, but Desmond Purnell reported on *Around The NFL *owner Jerry Jones expects McClain to play.
- Raiders interim head coach Tony Sparano said rookie quarterback Derek Carr (knee, ankle) looks good and will start Sunday barring any setback. Carr himself added, "I'll be good to go."
- Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Brian Orakpo (ankle) was limited in practice Friday, while Ryan Clark (ankle) did not participate. Both have ankle injuries and are questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Meanwhile, Jordan Reed (hamstring) was limited Friday and will be a game-time decision.
Offensive tackle Trent Williams (knee) and linebacker Perry Riley (knee) are listed as questionable. Williams was a limited participant in practice and Riley did not practice.
- Bills running back Fred Jackson missed practice with a fever, Rapoport, but will be fine for Sunday's game. Linebackers Nigel Bradham (knee) and Brandon Spikes (ribs) join defensive tackle Kyle Williams (knee) and safety Aaron Williams (wrist) on the list of questionable players for Sunday's tilt against the Patriots.
- Titans running back Shonn Greene (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday after missing two days of practice.
- Bears linebacker Lance Briggs (ribs) is out for Sunday's game against Atlanta. Offensive tackle Jermon Bushrod (knee) will also miss the contest against the Falcons.
- Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks (calf) on Friday was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants.
- Jets wide receiver Eric Decker (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice all week and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos. Joining Decker in the questionable group is fellow receiver David Nelson (ankle), linebacker David Harris (shoulder) and defensive back Darrin Walls (knee).
- The Panthers listed defensive end Charles Johnson (hip), tight end Greg Olsen (ankle) and running back Jonathan Stewart (knee) as questionable for their Sunday afternoon contest with the Bengals.
- Giants linebacker Jon Beason (foot, toe) and defensive end Robert Ayers (neck) are questionable for their Sunday night game against the Eagles.
- Dolphins defensive back Cortland Finnegan (neck) is questionable for Sunday after being a limited participant in practice Thursday.
- The Chargers have officially ruled out running back Donald Brown (concussion) for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
- Linebacker Ryan Shazier (knee), cornerback Ike Taylor (forearm) and safety Shamarko Thomas (hamstring) will not play Sunday against the Browns.
- The Vikings might be without two of their most important defenders. Linebacker Chad Greenway (hand, rib) is doubtful, while safety Harrison Smith (ankle) is questionable for Minnesota's matchup against the Lions.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps the Colts' win over the Texans and previews every other Week 6 game. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL Now.