Injury report lists Patriots' Gronkowski as unable to practice

The New England Patriots listed tight end Rob Gronkowski as unable to practice Wednesday because of a left ankle injury, 11 days before they face the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLVI.
Although the Patriots didn't actually practice Wednesday, they were required to file an injury report, on which Gronkowski was listed as "DNP." Twelve players, including wide receiver Wes Welker, guard Logan Mankins and linebacker Rob Ninkovich, were listed as "limited participation."
Gronkowski injured his ankle during the third quarter of Sunday's AFC Championship Game victory over the Baltimore Ravens, but he returned to the field and later was seen wearing a removable boot on his foot. The Boston Herald reported Tuesday that Gronkowski was expected to play in the Super Bowl despite suffering ligament damage, but the newspaper didn't provide any further details or sources.
Gronkowski set NFL single-season records for tight ends with 1,327 receiving yards and 17 touchdown catches this season.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.