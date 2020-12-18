Around the NFL

Injury report for Week 15 slate of NFL action

Published: Dec 18, 2020 at 05:39 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season is upon us.

Below is the official injury report and game day designations for all 14 games this weekend.

Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos (on Saturday night)

Bills: OUT: S Jaquan Johnson (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: TE Lee Smith (knee)

Broncos: QUESTIONABLE: G Graham Glasgow (foot), RB Melvin Gordon (shoulder), RB Phillip Lindsay (hip), S Trey Marshall (shin)

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers (on Saturday night)

Panthers: OUT: G Dennis Daley (concussion); DOUBTFUL: RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh); QUESTIONABLE: S Tre Boston (hamstring), DE Austin Larkin (shoulder), DE Efe Obada (knee), T Russell Okung (calf), WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring)

Packers: OUT: G Simon Stepaniak (knee), TE Jace Sternberger (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: WR Malik Taylor (hamstring)

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

49ers: OUT: C Hroniss Grasu (knee), WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: CB Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring), LB Fred Warner (stinger), CB K'Waun Williams (ankle)

Cowboys: OUT: CB Deante Burton (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: RB Ezekiel Elliott (calf), CB Rashard Robinson (knee), S Xavier Woods (groin)

Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team

Seahawks: OUT: G Phil Haynes (groin), RB Travis Homer (knee), T Jamarco Jones (groin); QUESTIONABLE: DE Carlos Dunlap (foot), S Damarious Randall (foot), T Brandon Shell (ankle), CB Jayson Stanley (shoulder)

WFT: OUT: LB Cole Holcomb (concussion), LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle), QB Alex Smith (calf); DOUBTFUL: RB Antonio Gibson (toe)

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

Bears: OUT: CB Buster Skrine (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: S Deon Bush (foot), TE Jimmy Graham (hip), CB Jaylon Johnson (shoulder), LB Khalil Mack (shoulder), LB James Vaughters (knee)

Vikings: OUT: LB Eric Kendricks (calf), TE Kyle Rudolph (foot); QUESTIONABLE: RB Alexander Mattison (illness)

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

Patriots: QUESTIONABLE: DT Adam Butler (shoulder), DT Byron Cowart (back), T Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle), K Nick Folk (back), DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder), RB Damien Harris (ankle), T Justin Herron (ankle), CB J.C. Jackson (knee), CB Jonathan Jones (neck), G Shaquille Mason (calf), WR Donte Moncrief (thigh), WR Matt Slater (knee), RB J.J. Taylor (quadricep), RB James White (foot)

Dolphins: QUESTIONABLE: RB Salvon Ahmed (shoulder), LB Jerome Baker (knee), G Ereck Flowers (ankle), TE Mike Gesicki (shoulder), WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring), S Bobby McCain (ankle), WR DeVante Parker (hamstring), LB Elandon Roberts (chest), LB Kyle Van Noy (hip)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens

Jaguars: OUT: CB Sidney Jones (Achilles)

Ravens: OUT: CB Jimmy Smith (ribs, shoulder), LB Kristian Welch (foot); QUESTIONABLE: CB Anthony Averett (ankle), DT Calais Campbell (calf), CB Davontae Harris (ankle), S Anthony Levine (abdomen), CB Marcus Peters (calf), DT Broderick Washington (concussion), CB Tramon Williams (thigh), TE Luke Willson (hip), DE Derek Wolfe (neck, back)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Bucs: No players listed

Falcons: OUT: CB Ricardo Allen (concussion), DT Marlon Davidson (knee), CB Darqueze Dennard (quadricep), WR Julio Jones (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: G James Carpenter (groin), T Kaleb McGary (not injury related)

Detroit Lions at Tennessee Titans

Lions: OUT: T Tyrell Crosby (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), DE Da'Shawn Hand (ankle), CB Darryl Roberts (hip), C Frank Ragnow (throat); QUESTIONABLE: DT John Penisini (shoulder), QB Matthew Stafford (rib, right thumb)

Titans: QUESTIONABLE: CB Adoree' Jackson (knee), G Rodger Saffold (toe), TE Geoff Swaim (ankle), S Kenny Vaccaro (illness)

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Texans: QUESTIONABLE: CB Phillip Gaines (knee), RB Duke Johnson (neck), S Lonnie Johnson (knee), RB C.J. Prosise (ankle), CB John Reid (neck)

Colts: QUESTIONABLE: TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee), DT DeForest Buckner (ankle), T Anthony Castonzo (knee)

Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals

Eagles: OUT: T Jack Driscoll (knee), CB Avonte Maddox (knee); QUESTIONABLE: S Grayland Arnold (hamstring), DT Malik Jackson (concussion), CB Darius Slay (concussion)

Cardinals: OUT: LB Kylie Fitts (hamstring), K Zane Gonzalez (back), DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring), S Jalen Thompson (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: RB Chase Edmonds (ankle), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (hamstring), G Justin Pugh (calf)

New York Jets at L.A. Rams

Jets: QUESTIONABLE: WR Jamison Crowder (calf)

Rams: QUESTIONABLE: C Brian Allen (not injury related), LB Justin Hollins (not injury related), LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (not injury related)

Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints

Chiefs: OUT: RB Darwin Thompson (illness), LB Damien Wilson (knee); DOUBTFUL: T Mike Remmers (back, neck); QUESTIONABLE: T Eric Fisher (back)

Saints: OUT: DT Malcom Brown (shoulder, calf), G Nick Easton (concussion), WR Michael Thomas (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: WR Deonte Harris (neck)

Cleveland Browns at New York Giants

Browns: OUT: S Andrew Sendejo (concussion), G Wyatt Teller (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: WR Khadarel Hodge (hamstring), TE Austin Hooper (neck), CB Kevin Johnson (groin), TE David Njoku (knee), CB Denzel Ward (calf)

Giants: OUT: CB Darnay Holmes (knee); QUESTIONABLE: TE Evan Engram (calf), QB Daniel Jones (hamstring, ankle), TE Kaden Smith (knee)

news

Raiders QB Derek Carr out up to two weeks with significant groin injury

Derek Carr might miss more time. The Raiders QB suffered a significant groin injury Thursday night and is expected to be sidelined 10-14 days, Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Lions QB Matthew Stafford limited in practice, questionable to play vs. Titans

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones officially listed as questionable vs. Browns 

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.
news

Washington rules out QB Alex Smith vs. Seahawks; Dwayne Haskins to start

Dwayne Haskins is back in the saddle for the Washington Football Team Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. The club ruled out Alex Smith this week due to the calf injury sustained in Week 14.
news

Broncos cancel walk-thru after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The Denver Broncos canceled Friday's walk-thru as a precaution after strength and conditioning coach Loren Landow tested positive for COVID-19.
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 15

The Buccaneers will be without a staple of their offense Sunday. Left tackle Donovan Smith has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will be unavailable versus the Falcons. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Friday.
news

Saints QB Drew Brees will start Sunday vs. Chiefs

Drew Brees will start at quarterback for the Saints when they play against the Chiefs on Sunday, the team announced.
news

What to watch for in Week 15 Saturday NFL doubleheader: Bills-Broncos, Panthers-Packers

Leading off Saturday, Josh Allen and the Bills (10-3) square off with ﻿Drew Lock﻿ and the Broncos (5-8) at 4:30 p.m. ET from Empower Field on NFL Network. Thereafter, ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ and the Panthers (4-9) travel to face ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ and the Packers (10-3) at 8:15 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field, also on NFL Network.
news

Gardner Minshew expects Ravens' Yannick Ngakoue to be 'out for blood' vs. Jaguars

﻿Yannick Ngakoue﻿ forced a trade from Jacksonville this offseason after repeated public squabbles with the organization's brass. The edge rusher eventually landed in Baltimore, leading to Sunday's matchup with his former team.
news

Giants back in facility Friday after no new positive COVID-19 tests

The New York Giants are back to work Friday, preparing to face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night following Thursday's COVID-19 issues.
news

Darren Waller dedicates 150-yard performance to former teammate Lorenzo Taliaferro

﻿Darren Waller﻿ put up a monster performance in the Raiders' 30-27 overtime loss to the Chargers. From the outside, Waller was his usual brilliant self. On the inside, the matchup nightmare was hurting.
