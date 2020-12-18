Injury report for Week 15 slate of NFL action

Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season is upon us.
Below is the official injury report and game day designations for all 14 games this weekend.
Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos (on Saturday night)
Bills: OUT: S Jaquan Johnson (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: TE Lee Smith (knee)
Broncos: QUESTIONABLE: G Graham Glasgow (foot), RB Melvin Gordon (shoulder), RB Phillip Lindsay (hip), S Trey Marshall (shin)
Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers (on Saturday night)
Panthers: OUT: G Dennis Daley (concussion); DOUBTFUL: RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh); QUESTIONABLE: S Tre Boston (hamstring), DE Austin Larkin (shoulder), DE Efe Obada (knee), T Russell Okung (calf), WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring)
Packers: OUT: G Simon Stepaniak (knee), TE Jace Sternberger (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: WR Malik Taylor (hamstring)
San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys
49ers: OUT: C Hroniss Grasu (knee), WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: CB Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring), LB Fred Warner (stinger), CB K'Waun Williams (ankle)
Cowboys: OUT: CB Deante Burton (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: RB Ezekiel Elliott (calf), CB Rashard Robinson (knee), S Xavier Woods (groin)
Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team
Seahawks: OUT: G Phil Haynes (groin), RB Travis Homer (knee), T Jamarco Jones (groin); QUESTIONABLE: DE Carlos Dunlap (foot), S Damarious Randall (foot), T Brandon Shell (ankle), CB Jayson Stanley (shoulder)
WFT: OUT: LB Cole Holcomb (concussion), LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle), QB Alex Smith (calf); DOUBTFUL: RB Antonio Gibson (toe)
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings
Bears: OUT: CB Buster Skrine (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: S Deon Bush (foot), TE Jimmy Graham (hip), CB Jaylon Johnson (shoulder), LB Khalil Mack (shoulder), LB James Vaughters (knee)
Vikings: OUT: LB Eric Kendricks (calf), TE Kyle Rudolph (foot); QUESTIONABLE: RB Alexander Mattison (illness)
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
Patriots: QUESTIONABLE: DT Adam Butler (shoulder), DT Byron Cowart (back), T Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle), K Nick Folk (back), DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder), RB Damien Harris (ankle), T Justin Herron (ankle), CB J.C. Jackson (knee), CB Jonathan Jones (neck), G Shaquille Mason (calf), WR Donte Moncrief (thigh), WR Matt Slater (knee), RB J.J. Taylor (quadricep), RB James White (foot)
Dolphins: QUESTIONABLE: RB Salvon Ahmed (shoulder), LB Jerome Baker (knee), G Ereck Flowers (ankle), TE Mike Gesicki (shoulder), WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring), S Bobby McCain (ankle), WR DeVante Parker (hamstring), LB Elandon Roberts (chest), LB Kyle Van Noy (hip)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens
Jaguars: OUT: CB Sidney Jones (Achilles)
Ravens: OUT: CB Jimmy Smith (ribs, shoulder), LB Kristian Welch (foot); QUESTIONABLE: CB Anthony Averett (ankle), DT Calais Campbell (calf), CB Davontae Harris (ankle), S Anthony Levine (abdomen), CB Marcus Peters (calf), DT Broderick Washington (concussion), CB Tramon Williams (thigh), TE Luke Willson (hip), DE Derek Wolfe (neck, back)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Bucs: No players listed
Falcons: OUT: CB Ricardo Allen (concussion), DT Marlon Davidson (knee), CB Darqueze Dennard (quadricep), WR Julio Jones (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: G James Carpenter (groin), T Kaleb McGary (not injury related)
Detroit Lions at Tennessee Titans
Lions: OUT: T Tyrell Crosby (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), DE Da'Shawn Hand (ankle), CB Darryl Roberts (hip), C Frank Ragnow (throat); QUESTIONABLE: DT John Penisini (shoulder), QB Matthew Stafford (rib, right thumb)
Titans: QUESTIONABLE: CB Adoree' Jackson (knee), G Rodger Saffold (toe), TE Geoff Swaim (ankle), S Kenny Vaccaro (illness)
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
Texans: QUESTIONABLE: CB Phillip Gaines (knee), RB Duke Johnson (neck), S Lonnie Johnson (knee), RB C.J. Prosise (ankle), CB John Reid (neck)
Colts: QUESTIONABLE: TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee), DT DeForest Buckner (ankle), T Anthony Castonzo (knee)
Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals
Eagles: OUT: T Jack Driscoll (knee), CB Avonte Maddox (knee); QUESTIONABLE: S Grayland Arnold (hamstring), DT Malik Jackson (concussion), CB Darius Slay (concussion)
Cardinals: OUT: LB Kylie Fitts (hamstring), K Zane Gonzalez (back), DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring), S Jalen Thompson (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: RB Chase Edmonds (ankle), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (hamstring), G Justin Pugh (calf)
New York Jets at L.A. Rams
Jets: QUESTIONABLE: WR Jamison Crowder (calf)
Rams: QUESTIONABLE: C Brian Allen (not injury related), LB Justin Hollins (not injury related), LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (not injury related)
Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints
Chiefs: OUT: RB Darwin Thompson (illness), LB Damien Wilson (knee); DOUBTFUL: T Mike Remmers (back, neck); QUESTIONABLE: T Eric Fisher (back)
Saints: OUT: DT Malcom Brown (shoulder, calf), G Nick Easton (concussion), WR Michael Thomas (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: WR Deonte Harris (neck)
Cleveland Browns at New York Giants
Browns: OUT: S Andrew Sendejo (concussion), G Wyatt Teller (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: WR Khadarel Hodge (hamstring), TE Austin Hooper (neck), CB Kevin Johnson (groin), TE David Njoku (knee), CB Denzel Ward (calf)
Giants: OUT: CB Darnay Holmes (knee); QUESTIONABLE: TE Evan Engram (calf), QB Daniel Jones (hamstring, ankle), TE Kaden Smith (knee)