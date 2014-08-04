Injury list growing as fantasy drafts approach

It was announced Monday that Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will not suit up for the team's first preseason game this Thursday against the San Diego Chargers. Romo is easing his way back from back surgery last December to repair a herniated disk. The quarterback has been practicing with his team but took back-to-back days off last Friday and Saturday. Romo said last week that he was 100 percent but there's no reason for the Cowboys to overwork their franchise signal-caller in the preseason. After all, Romo sat out his team's first preseason game last year and still finished as a top 10 fantasy option at his position. Unless he suffers a real setback other than simply being rested, there's no need to worry about Romo from a fantasy perspective this season.