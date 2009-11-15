Injury bug hits Lions in game vs. Vikings

Published: Nov 15, 2009 at 06:45 AM

MINNEAPOLIS -- Detroit Lions starting free safety Louis Delmas was held out of the lineup due to an infected tooth and jaw and right guard Stephen Peterman was taken to the locker room on a cart with a leg injury in the third quarter against Minnesota.

Delmas felt increasing discomfort during warmups before Sunday's game. He was replaced by Marquand Manuel, who left in the third quarter with a shoulder injury.

Peterman was injured later in the period when he was tangled up in a pile during a blitz. He limped off the field and there was no immediate word on the nature of his injury.

The Lions said Delmas was available to play, but questionable to participate.

Kalvin Pearson replaced Manuel, whose return was announced as questionable. Cornerback Jack Williams hurt his knee on the same play that Manuel did, and his return was also listed as questionable.

Delmas started the first eight games for Detroit after being drafted in the second round out of Western Michigan.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers acquire WR Laviska Shenault from Jaguars in trade

Laviska Shenault Jr. is receiving a change of scenery in his third NFL season. The Jaguars traded Shenault to the Carolina Panthers on Monday.

news

Lions releasing LB Jarrad Davis, 'Hard Knocks' favorite WR Kalil Pimpleton

Linebacker Jarrad Davis is being released by the Detroit Lions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. This move ends the former first-round pick's second stint in Detroit. Joining Davis in being cut by the Lions Monday was 'Hard Knocks' favorite WR Kalil Pimpleton, who had been signed by Detroit as a UDFA.

news

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers finalizing restructured contract to keep QB in San Francisco

In a surprising twist, Jimmy Garoppolo's time in San Francisco is not over. Garoppolo will remain with the 49ers as an experienced backup to Trey Lance, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday.

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFC North fantasy preview (aka Follow a north star)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge and it's the beginning of Fantasy Week!

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE