Injury bug hits Lions in game vs. Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS -- Detroit Lions starting free safety Louis Delmas was held out of the lineup due to an infected tooth and jaw and right guard Stephen Peterman was taken to the locker room on a cart with a leg injury in the third quarter against Minnesota.
Delmas felt increasing discomfort during warmups before Sunday's game. He was replaced by Marquand Manuel, who left in the third quarter with a shoulder injury.
Peterman was injured later in the period when he was tangled up in a pile during a blitz. He limped off the field and there was no immediate word on the nature of his injury.
Kalvin Pearson replaced Manuel, whose return was announced as questionable. Cornerback Jack Williams hurt his knee on the same play that Manuel did, and his return was also listed as questionable.
Delmas started the first eight games for Detroit after being drafted in the second round out of Western Michigan.
