Injuries will sideline Jets receivers Cotchery, Smith vs. Raiders

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery will not play against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, missing his second straight game with an injured left hamstring.
Coach Rex Ryan said Friday that wide receiver Brad Smith and cornerback Lito Sheppard, both nursing quadriceps injuries, also will not play.
"I was hoping Jerricho would be able to do it," Ryan said. "We're going to make that trip all the way out there, and we feel it's best if he stays back and rehabs. That's what we're going to do and hopefully get him back at 100 percent for next week."
Cotchery was injured in practice two weeks ago, but was able to play in the loss at Miami on Oct. 12 and had one catch for 4 yards. He then sat out the loss Sunday to Buffalo, and didn't participate in team drills this week.
"I know he was getting better and all that," Ryan said, "but at the end, we definitely don't want this to be something where it happens all the time and each week we're wondering, 'Is he going to be up?' And we don't want to make it worse."
Ryan thinks there's a good chance Cotchery, the team's leading receiver with 24 catches for 360 yards and a touchdown, will be ready to play against Miami next week.
Smith was injured in the loss to the Dolphins and hasn't played since. Ryan added that he's not sure if Smith will even be ready to play next week.
Sheppard injured his right quadriceps in the Week 2 victory over New England and missed three games before returning last Sunday and reinjuring himself.
Cornerback Donald Strickland (ankle) and right tackle Damien Woody (foot/knee) will be listed as questionable, but are expected to play.
