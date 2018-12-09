Injuries we're tracking in Sunday's Week 14 games

Here are the injuries we're monitoring from Sunday's Week 14 games:
- Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring), running back Corey Clement (knee) and defensive end Josh Sweat (ankle) all exited against the Dallas Cowboys.
- Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy did not return after suffering a hamstring injury in the first quarter against the New York Jets.
- Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed suffered a foot injury against the New York Giants and did not return.
- Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Carter exited with a concussion against the Indianapolis Colts.
- New York Jets running back Isaiah Crowell suffered a foot injury and did not return against the Bills.
- Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Cameron Erving did not return after suffering a knee injury against the Baltimore Ravens.
- Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah exited with a shoulder injury against the Arizona Cardinals. Defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand suffered a knee injury and did not return. Offensive tackle Rick Wagner was evaluated for a concussion. Fullback Nick Bellore exited with an ankle injury. Wide receiver Bruce Ellington and safety Charles Washington did not return after suffering hamstring injuries.
- Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton exited against the San Francisco 49ers with a thigh injury.
- Cowboys guard Zack Martin went down with a left knee injury against the Eagles, and did not return. NFL Network's Jane Slater reported that Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones said they are concerned, but there does not appear to be any structural damage similar to the injury he had earlier this year to the same knee.