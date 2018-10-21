Injuries we're tracking from Sunday's Week 7 games

Here are the injuries we're monitoring on the seventh Sunday of the 2018 NFL season:
- Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson suffered a leg injury against the Detroit Lions and did not return. Wilson's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told WSVN-Fox that Wilson could miss "significant time" with what he claimed was a hip injury.
- New England Patriots running back Sony Michel suffered a knee injury in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears and did not return.
- Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoyis in the concussion protocol after exiting in the first half of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Defensive end Trent Murphy exited with a knee injury.
- Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyler Patmon was ruled out against the Houston Texans with a neck strain. Linebacker Donald Payne suffered a sprained MCL and is expected to miss some time, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
- Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee was ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury in the first half.
- New York Jets running back Bilal Powell exited against the Minnesota Vikings with a neck injury. Safety Doug Middleton suffered a shoulder injury and also did not return.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander suffered a knee injury against the Cleveland Browns and did not return. Rapoport reported the Bucs are concerned Alexander tore his ACL. He is scheduled to have an MRI.
- Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison exited with a back injury against the Philadelphia Eagles.
- San Francisco 49ers defensive back Adrian Colbert was carted off the field after suffering an undisclosed injury in the third quarter.
- Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Terrance Smith suffered a knee injury against the Cincinnati Bengals and did not return.
- Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict suffered a left hip injury in the second half and did not return. Tight end Mason Schreck (knee) and wideout John Ross (groin) were both declared out after suffering injuries in the second half.