Injuries we're tracking from Sunday's Week 17 games

Here's a rundown of all the notable injuries we're tracking in Week 17 of the 2017 NFL season:
- Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy was carted off the field in the second half after suffering an ankle injury against the Miami Dolphins and did not return. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the team believes McCoy's injury is a sprained ankle after X-rays were negative.
- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver and specialist De'Anthony Thomas was carted off the field against the Denver Broncos after suffering a leg injury. Thomas is believed to have suffered a broken tibia, source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Running back Akeem Hunt (ankle) did not return. Cornerback Phillip Gaines (elbow) also did not return.
- San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin was carted off the field after suffering a concussion and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. Defensive lineman DeForest Buckner did not return after suffering a chest injury.
- Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Josh Malone suffered an ankle injury but did return late in the fourth quarter of their win over the Baltimore Ravens.
- Washington Redskins running back Samaje Perine (ankle) and offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe (knee) both exited the game against the New York Giants.
- Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller suffered a knee injury against the Indianapolis Colts and did not return to the game.
- Detroit Lions safety Don Carey exited the game versus the Green Bay Packers in first half after suffering a knee injury. Cornerback Teez Tabor suffered an arm injury and running back Theo Riddick suffered a rib injury.
- New York Jets safety Marcus Maye suffered an ankle injury against the New England Patriots. Wide receiver Robby Anderson suffered a concussion in the Jets' loss.
- Seattle Seahawks linebacker Terence Garvin was evaluated for a concussion and did not return against the Arizona Cardinals. Guard Ethan Pocic (knee) did not return to the game.
- Oakland Raiders defensive end Mario Edwards (ankle), cornerback Dexter McDonald (ankle) and safety Karl Joseph (hamstring) did not return.
- Los Angeles Rams defensive back Troy Hill and defensive back Blake Countess suffered concussions and did not return.
- Baltimore Ravens defensive back Anthony Levine (foot) did not return against the Cincinnati Bengals. Wideout Chris Moore was ruled out with a concussion.
- Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Josh Mauro (ankle), tight end Jermaine Gresham (Achilles) and guard Alex Boone (calf) did not return.