Injuries: Vikings' Cook not expected to play vs. Eagles

The Minnesota Vikings likely won't have their feature running back for a second straight meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dalvin Cook is not expected to play Sunday in Philly, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
Cook, who's listed as questionable and has been battling a hamstring injury since Week 2, was a game-time decision going into last Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. He played only the first half, carrying the ball 10 times for 20 yards before taking in the second half on the sidelines of the Rams' 38-31 win.
He missed Minnesota's Week 3 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills, watching his team run the ball just six times for a meager 14 yards.
Sitting out Sunday would continue a rough start to what was supposed to be a promising sophomore season for the former second-round pick out of Florida State. Cook ran for a franchise record 127 yards in his NFL debut and was averaging 88.5 yards per game and 4.7 yards per carry last year before tearing his ACL in Week 4. That obviously kept him out of the Vikings' NFL title game showdown with the Eagles in January.
Though Cook has only 98 rushing yards for the season and is averaging 2.7 yards per carry, he's Minnesota's leading rusher by a good margin. Latavius Murray has tallied four carries for three yards over the past two weeks. Now he'll probably be the one the Vikings turn to.
Other injury news we are keeping an eye on Sunday:
- Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst, who has battled a foot injury since the preseason, will make his NFL debut against the Browns. Cornerback Brandon Carr (knee) also will play.
- Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, limited this week with a calf injury, looked good on Saturday during practice -- and barring a setback -- will play against the Lions, per Rapoport. Fellow wideout Geronimo Allison did not practice all week, including Saturday, and will not play. Not only has he been working through concussion protocol, but a hamstring injury was added late in the week.
- Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (hamstring) is expected to play, but running back Lamar Miller (ribs) and wide receiver Keke Coutee (hamstring) will be game-time decisions against the Cowboys tonight, according to Rapoport.
- Los Angeles Rams linebacker Mark Barron (ankle) practiced well this week and should start today. Barring a setback, he's ready to make his season debut, according to Rapoport.
- San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida (shoulder) and cornerback Richard Sherman are both expected to play against the Cardinals, sources tell Rapoport.
Doctors only had to repair Jimmy Garoppolo's ACL when he underwent surgery last week, a source informed of the situation told Rapoport. Doctors did find some other minor damage to the knee, but it shouldn't affect his rehab.
- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) will play against the Jaguars. However, safety Eric Berry will not play.
- Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark (illness) is expected to play against the Rams. Safety Earl Thomas, who suffered a leg fracture last Sunday, will have surgery to have a rod inserted this week, a source told Rapoport. The procedure increases the chance of healing and lowers refracture rates. Thomas should be at 100 percent long before free agency.
- Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring, back) is expected to play against the 49ers, according to Rapoport.
- Los Angeles Chargers tackle Russell Okung (groin) will be a game-time decision while tackle Joe Barksdale (knee) is not expected to play, per Rapoport.
- Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (quadricep) will not play against the Cincinnati Bengals.
- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Vince Williams (hamstring) and safety Morgan Burnett (groin) aren't playing against the Falcons.
- Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen could return next week from a broken foot he suffered in Week 1, a source told Rapoport.
- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette will not play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs because of a hamstring injury, but he's also in danger of being sidelined for Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys.