Injuries: Victor Cruz still sidelined with calf injury

The New York Giants have begun preparing for Sunday night's opener against the Dallas Cowboys minus the services of Victor Cruz.

The veteran wide receiver wasn't in pads for Monday's practice as he continues to nurse the strained calf that kept him from playing during the preseason, per Ebenezer Samuel of the New York Daily News.

"When he practices, I'll let you know," coach Tom Coughlin told reporters, adding weight to the belief that we'll see Rueben Randle line up with the starters across from Odell Beckham.

The Giants have enough talent to field one of the league's top receiving trios, but Cruz has served as a constant injury concern of late, missing 12 games over the past two seasons. If he can't go Sunday, ODB is a lock to see constant double teams.

Other injuries we're tracking heading into Week 1:

  1. Also for the Giants, linebacker Jon Beasonreturned to practice with a "thick brace" on his left knee, per the Daily News. The run-stuffer hasn't played since spraining his knee in New York's second preseason tilt.
  1. Jets quarterback Geno Smith continued his recovery from a broken jaw by participating in positional drills. We don't expect him to suit up for Sunday's opener against the Browns, but Smith has a shot to see the field over the first month of the season.
  1. Texans coach Bill O'Brien confirmed Jadeveon Clowney will play the season opener versus the Chiefs. O'Brien didn't say how many snaps Clowney would get. The 2014 No. 1 overall pick has been rehabbing since his knee surgery.
  1. Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei watched practice in shorts as he continues to deal with a "stress reaction" in his surgically repaired right foot, per Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer. Ryan Kalil (knee) also missed the session, but the veteran center said last week that he expects to play in Sunday's opener against the Jaguars.
  1. Colts rookie running back Josh Robinson (concussion) returned to practice, making it a good bet that he'll be ready for Indy's Week 1 showdown with the Bills.
  1. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Patriots center Bryan Stork is currently in the league's concussion protocol, putting his availability for Thursday's kickoff vs. the Steelers in doubt.
  1. Jets coach Todd Bowles does not expect rookie wideout Devin Smith (ribs) to play against the Browns.
  1. Wideout Mike Evans sat out Bucs practice with a hamstring injury, per the Tampa Tribune.
  1. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery was absent from the Bears' open portion of practice, according to ESPN. Jeffery has been nursing a calf injury.
  1. Travis Kelce practiced Sunday and Andy Reid said his tight end is "good to go" for the season opener. Kelce missed the Chiefs' final preseason outing with a sprained ankle.
  1. Lions linebacker DeAndre Levysat out of practice with an undisclosed injury as the team prepared for the San Diego Chargers.
  1. Coach Jeff Fisher said it's "a game-time situation" for running back Tre Mason when the Rams play the Seahawks on Sunday.
