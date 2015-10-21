Injuries: Victor Cruz (calf) not expected to play Sunday

It doesn't look likely that the New York Giants will see the return of wideout Victor Cruz this weekend.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Cruz is not expected to play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Rapoport noted that Cruz got an MRI on Wednesday and he's feeling better, but he likely will miss at least another game due to the calf injury that's kept him out all season.
Without Cruz in the lineup, the Giants have had to lean on second-year standout Odell Beckham and a rotating cast of receivers including Rueben Randle and Dwayne Harris. Beckham (hamstring) sat out of Wednesday's practice, but is expected to play Sunday.
Here's the rest of Wednesday's injury news:
- Titans rookie quarterback Marcus Mariota did not participate in the open portion of practice. He suffered a sprained MCL against the Dolphins on Sunday. Mariota said he "hopes to play on Sunday."
- Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin and defensive end Mike DeVitodid not practice due to concussions, the team announced.
- Redskins coach Jay Gruden said there isn't a good chance of DeSean Jackson (hamstring) playing this week against Tampa Bay.
- Cowboys star wideout Dez Bryantdidn't practice, the team reported. He is unlikely to play Sunday, Rapoport added.
- Patriots wide receiver Brandon LaFell practiced for the first since starting the season on physically unable to perform list. LaFell has been dealing with a foot injury. Running back Dion Lewis (abdomen) was limited.
- Eagles linebacker Kiko Alonso returned to practice for the first time since partially tearing his ACL last month. Fellow linebacker Mychal Kendricks also was back at practice.
- Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta (hip) practiced for the first time, coach John Harbaugh said. Pitta has been angling for a return from a second hip dislocation and fracture last season.
- The Jaguars got some good news regarding wideout Allen Robinson. It looks as though Blake Bortles' favorite target is all right after a leg bruise, Rapoport said. Robinson and fellow wideout Allen Hurns were both limited in practice.
- Jadeveon Clowney hasn't been ruled out for the Texans and is day to day. However, Cecil Shorts, cornerback Kareem Jackson (ankle) and Benardrick McKinney (concussion) won't play Sunday, according to coach Bill O'Brien.
- The plan is for Seahawks wideout Paul Richardson to sit out another week of practice despite optimism on his ACL, Rapoport reported.
- Veteran wide receiver Anquan Boldin (hamstring), rookie running back Carlos Hyde (foot) and offensive tackle Erik Pears (back) are all questionable for the 49ers' Thursday division showdown with the Seahawks.
- Stevan Ridley (knee) is back at practice for the Jets. Ridley has spent the last six weeks on the PUP list.
- Panthers defensive end Jared Allen (pinched nerve) practiced and is optimistic about playing Sunday.
- Adrian Peterson was limited in practice for Minnesota with a finger injury. Key defensive contributors were missing at practice for the Vikings. Defensive tackles Everson Griffen (illness) and Sharrif Floyd (knee) both didn't participate.
- Among those not practicing for the Chargers were running back Melvin Gordon (ankle), tight end Antonio Gates (knee), wideout Keenan Allen (hip) and safety Eric Weddle (groin). Wideout Stevie Johnson practiced for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 4.
- Seahawks fullback Derrick Coleman is out for Thursday against the 49ers with a concussion. Coleman was activated Tuesday following his return from a team-imposed suspension.
- Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (calf) was limited in practice for the Lions. Linebacker DeAndre Levy (hip) didn't practice.
- Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt (knee) did not practice and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (knee) made throws, but was limited. Big Ben is a longshot to play Sunday, Rapoport reported.
- Rams running back Tre Mason (ankle) and receiver Tavon Austin (hamstring) did not practice, coach Jeff Fisher said.