Injuries: Tyron Smith limited at Cowboys practice

Published: Jan 11, 2017 at 04:04 AM

Tyron Smith is working towards giving the Dallas Cowboys a boost on their offensive line.

The left tackle returned to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday, coach Jason Garrett said. Smith worked on the side last week while rehabbing his injured knee. He will participate in the early part of practice and see how he handles the work, Garrett said.

Smith sprained his MCL against the Lions in Week 16 and sat out a meaningless season finale to try and get right in time for the playoffs. The Cowboys face the surging Green Bay Packers in Sunday's Divisional Round matchup.

Cornerback Morris Claiborne will also practice after being limited to individual drills the previous week, Garrett added. Claiborne injured his groin and hasn't played since Week 8.

Here are some other injuries we are keeping an eye on Wednesday:

  1. Dolphins coach Adam Gase says the team is still "going through the process" of seeing if quarterback Ryan Tannehill needs surgery. Tannehill sustained an MCL and ACL injury.
  1. Packers receiver Jordy Nelson will be working with the rehab group, coach Mike McCarthy said. Nelson fractured at least two ribs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Running back James Starks and cornerback Quinten Rollins are both still in the concussion protocol, McCarthy said.
  1. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's foot shouldn't be an issue, coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday. Big Ben suffered an injury in the wild-card win over the Dolphins but said he would be "good to go" against the Chiefs.
  1. Texans safety Quintin Demps (hamstring) practiced in the portion of practice open to the media, while linebacker John Simon (chest) sat out. Coach Bill O'Brien said Demps is day-to-day.
  1. Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount sat out practice with an illness. Wideout Malcolm Mitchell was limited with a knee injury.
  1. Chiefs linebackers Tamba Hali (knee) and Justin Houston (knee) were limited in practice Wednesday. Eric Berry (Achilles) and Spencer Ware (rib) were full participants.
