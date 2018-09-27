Injuries: Tyrod Taylor cleared from concussion protocol

Taylor cleared the concussion protocol and returned to practice Thursday. However, Hue Jackson said the quarterback is dealing with a back injury.
With the Browns naming rookie Baker Mayfield the starting quarterback earlier in the week, Taylor will serve as the primary backup provided he's healthy.
Taylor suffered the concussion in Week 3, opening the door for Mayfield to lead the Browns to a thrilling 21-17 comeback win over the New York Jets en route to securing the No. 1 spot atop the quarterback depth chart.
Here are other injuries we are monitoring:
- Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) started Thursday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, but it's unclear how much he'll play.
- Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring) started against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. CornerbackTrae Waynes left for the locker room in the second quarter after suffering a concussion. Vikings long snapper Kevin McDermott played through a finger injury that required stitches.
- Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy announced quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee) and tight end Jimmy Graham (knee) will be limited Thursday. This marks the first time since Week 1 that Rodgers will get in work on the field before Saturday. McCarthy told reporters that Graham's practice status is for maintenance purposes.
- Buffalo Bills tight end Charles Clay (shoulder/hip) was not practicing during the portion open to the media. He was limited Wednesday.
- Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said wide receiver Anthony Miller won't need surgery to repair his dislocated shoulder. Nagy said cornerback Prince Amukamara (hamstring) is day to day. Both players went down in the Bears' win this past Sunday versus the Arizona Cardinals.
- Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford (groin), safety Eric Berry (heel) and linebacker Terrance Smith (shin contusion) did not practice.
- Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi (back) returned to practice. Ajayi missed Week 3 and has been limited since getting hurt in the first half of the Eagles' second game. Running back Darren Sproles (hamstring), who has been sidelined since Week 1, remained out. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery was absent because of illness, one day after being a full participant for the first time since undergoing offseason shoulder surgery.
- New York Jets linebacker Josh Martin cleared concussion protocol. Safety Marcus Maye (ankle/foot), wide receiver Terrelle Pryor (ankle), safety Doug Middleton (knee/finger), and cornerback Buster Skrine (knee) were all limited at practice Thursday. Receiver Charone Peake (hamstring) and tight end Neal Sterling (concussion) did not participate in practice.
- Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (groin) was a full participant today. He was limited Wednesday, though coach Marvin Lewis said "he'll be ready to go" for Sunday versus the Atlanta Falcons. Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, added to the injury report Thursday, was held out with a groin injury.
- Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (elbow) and offensive tackle Jack Conklin (knee) were again full participants. Conklin is getting closer to making his season debut after suffering a torn ACL in January.
- Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Anthony Castonzo (hamstring), safety Malik Hooker (hip/groin) and running back Marlon Mack were limited. Tight end Eric Ebron (shoulder knee) and safety Clayton Geathers (knee) were full.
- Houston Texans wide receivers Sammie Coates (hamstring), Keke Coutee (hamstring), Will Fuller (hamstring) and DeAndre Hopkins (thumb/ankle/hamstring), guard Senio Kelemete (knee) and cornerbacks Shareece Wright (shoulder) and Kayvon Webster (Achilles) were limited.
- Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman was limited, a notable upgrade for him given his absence since suffering a knee injury in Week 1.
- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (abdomen) was limited after sitting out Wednesday.
- Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) didn't practice and guard T.J. Lang (back) and offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (knee) were limited.
- New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (hip) did not practice. It's a new injury for the rookie, who was a full participant Wednesday and has appeared in each game this season.