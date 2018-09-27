Around the NFL

Injuries: Tyrod Taylor cleared from concussion protocol

Published: Sep 27, 2018 at 04:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

The Cleveland Browns appear on track to have quarterback Tyrod Taylor available for Week 4.

Taylor cleared the concussion protocol and returned to practice Thursday. However, Hue Jackson said the quarterback is dealing with a back injury.

With the Browns naming rookie Baker Mayfield the starting quarterback earlier in the week, Taylor will serve as the primary backup provided he's healthy.

Taylor suffered the concussion in Week 3, opening the door for Mayfield to lead the Browns to a thrilling 21-17 comeback win over the New York Jets en route to securing the No. 1 spot atop the quarterback depth chart.

Here are other injuries we are monitoring:

  1. Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) started Thursday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, but it's unclear how much he'll play.
  1. Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring) started against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. CornerbackTrae Waynes left for the locker room in the second quarter after suffering a concussion. Vikings long snapper Kevin McDermott played through a finger injury that required stitches.
  1. Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy announced quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee) and tight end Jimmy Graham (knee) will be limited Thursday. This marks the first time since Week 1 that Rodgers will get in work on the field before Saturday. McCarthy told reporters that Graham's practice status is for maintenance purposes.
  1. Buffalo Bills tight end Charles Clay (shoulder/hip) was not practicing during the portion open to the media. He was limited Wednesday.
  1. Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said wide receiver Anthony Miller won't need surgery to repair his dislocated shoulder. Nagy said cornerback Prince Amukamara (hamstring) is day to day. Both players went down in the Bears' win this past Sunday versus the Arizona Cardinals.
  1. Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford (groin), safety Eric Berry (heel) and linebacker Terrance Smith (shin contusion) did not practice.
  1. Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi (back) returned to practice. Ajayi missed Week 3 and has been limited since getting hurt in the first half of the Eagles' second game. Running back Darren Sproles (hamstring), who has been sidelined since Week 1, remained out. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery was absent because of illness, one day after being a full participant for the first time since undergoing offseason shoulder surgery.
  1. Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst (foot) practiced for the second consecutive day.
  1. New York Jets linebacker Josh Martin cleared concussion protocol. Safety Marcus Maye (ankle/foot), wide receiver Terrelle Pryor (ankle), safety Doug Middleton (knee/finger), and cornerback Buster Skrine (knee) were all limited at practice Thursday. Receiver Charone Peake (hamstring) and tight end Neal Sterling (concussion) did not participate in practice.
  1. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (groin) was a full participant today. He was limited Wednesday, though coach Marvin Lewis said "he'll be ready to go" for Sunday versus the Atlanta Falcons. Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, added to the injury report Thursday, was held out with a groin injury.
  1. Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (elbow) and offensive tackle Jack Conklin (knee) were again full participants. Conklin is getting closer to making his season debut after suffering a torn ACL in January.
  1. Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Anthony Castonzo (hamstring), safety Malik Hooker (hip/groin) and running back Marlon Mack were limited. Tight end Eric Ebron (shoulder knee) and safety Clayton Geathers (knee) were full.
  1. Houston Texans wide receivers Sammie Coates (hamstring), Keke Coutee (hamstring), Will Fuller (hamstring) and DeAndre Hopkins (thumb/ankle/hamstring), guard Senio Kelemete (knee) and cornerbacks Shareece Wright (shoulder) and Kayvon Webster (Achilles) were limited.
  1. Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman was limited, a notable upgrade for him given his absence since suffering a knee injury in Week 1.
  1. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (abdomen) was limited after sitting out Wednesday.
  1. Dallas Cowboys wide receiverCole Beasley (ankle) was limited in practice.
  1. Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) didn't practice and guard T.J. Lang (back) and offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (knee) were limited.
  1. New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (hip) did not practice. It's a new injury for the rookie, who was a full participant Wednesday and has appeared in each game this season.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Hard Knocks' details Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios, girlfriend Alix Earle decorate their Christmas tree 

In the fifth episode of HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins, veteran wide receiver Braxton Berrios and his girlfriend Alix Earle are seen decorating their Christmas tree.
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers concedes he won't play again this season, says 2024 won't be last in NFL 

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers conceded on Tuesday that he won't play again this season. Rodgers also said that 2024 would not be his last, while expressing support for the Jets coaches and front office.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com breaks down the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Bengals HC Zac Taylor says Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) not ruled out for Week 16

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Tuesday would not rule out star receiver Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) for Saturday's pivotal game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 15 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 15 game of the 2023 season.
news

Chargers president John Spanos after HC, GM firings: Ownership 'responsible for everything'

Los Angeles Chargers team president John Spanos spoke for the first time since the club fired coach Brandon Staley and GM Tom Telesco last week, noting there will be "no limitations" on the hiring searches.
news

Seahawks DB Julian Love 'must be living right' after game-sealing INT vs. Eagles 

Seahawks defensive back Julian Love helped Seattle seal a comeback win Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. "I saw the ball floating, and I must be living right, because I got my feet in, thankfully," Love said.
news

Jalen Hurts calls out Eagles for not being 'committed enough' after loss to Seahawks

After a 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback says the team needs to be more "committed" in order to halt their three-game losing streak.
news

Falcons to start QB Taylor Heinicke vs. Colts; Desmond Ridder benched for second time in 2023

The Atlanta Falcons are starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke over Desmond Ridder in Week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday morning. 
news

Seahawks QB Drew Lock on game-winning drive over Eagles: 'Amazing won't do it justice'

Having never held a lead and trailing the Philadelphia Eagles, 17-13, with 1:52 remaining, Seahawks QB Drew Lock ran a flawless two-minute drive, throwing on every snap of a 10-play march that went 92 yards for the game-winning score.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Seahawks' win over Eagles on Monday night

Seahawks QB Drew Lock connected with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 29-yard game-winning touchdown with 28 seconds to go as the Seahawks snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles.