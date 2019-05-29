Injuries: Trey Burton underwent sports hernia surgery

Coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday that Burton is not participating in OTAs after undergoing sports hernia surgery a couple of months prior. The team hopes to have him full-go by training camp.
In his first season with the Bears, the 27-year-old compiled career highs with 54 receptions for 569 yards and six touchdowns, but had just three tilts out of 16 over the 50-yard mark. Assuming he's full-go for the start of the season, Burton could be in for a bigger role in 2019.
Other injuries we are monitoring Wednesday:
- Andrew Luck is once again sitting out OTA team drills with a calf injury. Colts coach Frank Reich reiterated that it's precautionary and if it were the regular season, the QB would likely have practiced.
- Colts starting safety Clayton Geathers said he underwent a knee cleanup, which explains why he's sat out OTAs, via Joel Erickson of The Indy Star.
- Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said safety Kavon Frazier is out a few weeks after having his knee scoped.