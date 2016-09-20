Around the NFL

Injuries: Trevathan to have surgery; Houston tears ACL

Published: Sep 20, 2016 at 06:44 AM

Fresh off a Monday night loss in which they surrendered 29 points, the Chicago Bears received some unwelcome news on Tuesday.

Linebacker Danny Trevathan suffered a thumb injury that will require surgery, which will take place Wednesday, head coach John Fox said Tuesday. The injury and procedure will not end Trevathan's season, Fox added.

Trevathan recorded 11 tackles (7 solo, 4 assisted) and a sack in a Week 1 loss to Houston and registered four tackles in limited action Monday in the loss to the Eagles, including this shot on rookie quarterbackCarson Wentz. The linebacker signed a four-year, $28 million contract with the Bears in the offseason.

Adding to the unfortunate occurrences for the Bears' defense this week is the news that outside linebacker Lamarr Houston's knee injury is significant, with Houston being lost for the season to a torn ACL and defensive tackle Eddie Goldman (high ankle sprain) is out about four weeks, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Trevathan was signed to be a strong run stopper and play a major role in Vic Fangio's 3-4 scheme, and Houston (8 sacks in 2015) has long been a key piece in Chicago's pass rush. Losing both in the same week is a major blow to a Bears defense that was already struggling to begin 2016.

Other injury news we're tracking on Tuesday:

  1. Bears quarterback Jay Cutler has a thumb sprain, Fox said, and is considered day-to-day. It doesn't look like Cutler will need surgery, Fox added.
  1. The San Francisco 49ersplaced **Ray-Ray Armstrong** on injured reserve with a pectoral injury, according to KNBR.
  1. Falcons rookie safety Keanu Neal (knee) is expected to practice this week and could return to play in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
  1. Panthers safety Dean Marlowe's season is over just days after it started. Carolina placed the defensive back on injured reserve after he aggravated a hamstring injury in his season debut against the 49ers on Sunday.
  1. Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (hamstring), linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder) were limited in Patriots practice Tuesday.
