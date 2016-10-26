Around the NFL

Injuries: Tony Romo (back) throws passes in practice

Published: Oct 26, 2016 at 06:04 AM

Tony Romo isn't ready to make a full return to practice, but that isn't stopping him from throwing passes to teammates.

For the first time since suffering a broken bone in his back during the preseason, the veteran quarterback took part in a team practice session -- albeit in a very limited fashion. Romo did some limited throwing on the side before joining the other quarterbacks on the field. He did individual drills and threw while running.

Earlier Wednesday, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Romo has had some "good days" in rehab, but wouldn't speculate on what his participation in practice would be by the end of the week, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported.

Rookie Dak Prescott has substituted brilliantly in Romo's absence, helping lead the Cowboys to a 5-1 record. Entering this season, Dallas was 1-11 without Romo under center.

Garrett said star receiver Dez Bryant (knee) will practice again Wednesday. Owner Jerry Jones said last week he expected Bryant to return to the lineup on Sunday against the Eagles.

Here are some other injuries we are tracking Wednesday:

  1. Bills running back LeSean McCoy will not practice, coach Rex Ryan said. McCoy injured his hamstring in practice last week and left during their loss to the Dolphins with the same injury. Safety Aaron Williams (neck) is also not practicing.

Ryan said Marcell Dareus (hamstring) will be back at practice and said he's going to play Sunday. Ryan also said receiver Sammy Watkins (foot) is out of his walking boot.

  1. Browns quarterback Josh McCown (collarbone) told reporters he's moving in the right direction to possibly being able to play Sunday against the Jets. He was a full participant in practice.

The winless Browns received good and bad news for two of their rookies. First-round wideout Corey Coleman, who suffered a broken hand earlier in the season, returned to practice on Wednesday and was limited. He was limited though, he ran routes but didn't catch passes. Rookie quarterback Cody Kessler (concussion) did not practice.

  1. Redskins star cornerback Josh Norman (concussion) was seen going through individual work at practice. Norman went down with a concussion during last Sunday's loss to the Lions. Running back Matt Jones (knee) didn't practice and wideout DeSean Jackson (hamstring, shoulder) was limited.

More positive news for Washington: Tight end Jordan Reed (concussion) also was back on the practice field for individual work. Reed has not played since Week 5.

  1. Tests revealed Packers running back Don Jackson's didn't suffer a broken bone in his left hand, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Swelling has decreased and if he can grip a ball, he could play Sunday. Running back Eddie Lacy will have surgery on his ankle today.

Packers receiver Randall Cobb was limited in practice with a hamstring injury.

  1. Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston was activated off the PUP list earlier this week but isn't expected to play Week 8, coach Andy Reid said.
  1. Broncos running back C.J. Anderson suffered a bone bruise on his knee and told people Thursday that he is done for the season, Rapoport reported. Anderson has since disputed those claims on social media, saying he will find out his status later on in the day. He later deleted the tweets.
  1. Panthers left tackle Michael Oher remains in the concussion protocol and isn't practicing.
  1. Colts receiver Donte Moncrief (shoulder) is returning to practice in a limited capacity, coach Chuck Pagano said. Fellow receiver Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) also likely will be practicing.
  1. Jets quarterback Geno Smith was officially placed on injured reserve. Smith tore his ACL in his first start of the season last week.

Among those that didn't practice for the Jets were tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (ankle), center Nick Mangold (ankle), offensive tackle Ryan Clady (shoulder) and defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle).

  1. Buccaneers running back Doug Martin isn't practicing as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. He aggravated the injury just as he was looking to return to the field. The Bucs got some good news on defense as defensive lineman Robert Ayers practiced for the first time since injuring his ankle Week 2.
  1. Ravens guard Marshal Yanda (shoulder) is expected to fully practice next week.
  1. Jaguars tight end Julius Thomas was limited in practice with an ankle injury and is questionable for Thursday against the Titans.
  1. Running back Tevin Coleman (hamstring) will not practice for the Falcons on Wednesday, while cornerback C.J. Goodwin (hamstring) will.
  1. Lions running back Theo Riddick (ankle), tight end Eric Ebron (ankle, knee) and defensive takle Haloti Ngata (shoulder) were all back at practice. Cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring) was missing.
  1. Chargers tight end Hunter Henry progressed through the concussion protocol and practiced. Wideouts Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin didn't practice.
