Around the NFL

Injuries: Tom Brady jams right hand, X-rays negative

Published: Jan 17, 2018 at 07:30 AM

The New England Patriots dodged a serious bullet ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, quarterback Tom Brady jammed his right throwing hand at practice Wednesday after accidentally being run into by a teammate. Brady's X-rays, however, revealed no structural damage and the issue "sounds manageable," Rapoport said.

Brady missed his media availability Wednesday because of a meeting with the medical staff to address the issue. The team listed the future Hall of Fame quarterback as a limited participant in practice.

If and when Brady takes the field Sunday, he won't have Malcolm Mitchell to throw to. The Patriots have no plans to activate the second-year receiver ahead of Sunday's AFC title game, a source told Rapoport. Coach Bill Belichick later confirmed the move to reporters.

Wednesday marked the league-imposed deadline to place Mitchell on the active roster. The decision not to comes as no surprise after Mitchell missed Wednesday's practice with the lingering knee issues that have kept him sidelined all season.

New England also listed defensive lineman Alan Branch (knee) and running backs Rex Burkhead (knee) and Mike Gillislee (knee) as limited participants.

Other injuries we're tracking ahead of this weekend's conference title games:

  1. If the Jaguars plan to challenge New England, a big game from Leonard Fournette is critical. After tweaking his ankle against the Steelers last week, the workhorse rookie running back returned to practice in a limited role on Wednesday. Big news for Jacksonville.

Safety Barry Church (shoulder) and defensive tackle Malik Jackson (ankle) were also listed as limited participants.

  1. Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told reporters that safety Andrew Sendejo would go through individual drills on Wednesday after leaving last week's win over the New Orleans Saints with a concussion. Sendejo officially was listed as a limited participant.

Wide receiver Adam Thielen (back) and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (knee/ankle) did not practice Wednesday.

  1. On a positive note for the Philadelphia Eagles, cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, per Rapoport.
