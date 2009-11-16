Injuries to several big-name RBs headline Week 10 fantasy storylines

» Seahawks RB Justin Forsett is going to be a hot name on the fantasy waiver wire. In place of injured RB Julius Jones, he posted five receptions, 149 scrimmage yards and one touchdown in a loss to the Cardinals. If Jones is forced to miss significant time, Forsett would step in and be the starter moving forward. While he does have a tough game in Minnesota next on the schedule, Forsett could still be a viable flex starter in most leagues.

» Remember when Bills RB Fred Jackson looked like a fantasy superstar earlier in the season? Or when RB Marshawn Lynch was a viable first-round pick in fantasy drafts? As good as they've been as individuals, they've been just as bad as a tandem. Jackson has averaged a mere five fantasy points in his last four games, while Lynch hasn't been much better (6.2 PPG). Even against favorable opponents, it's become impossible to trust either back.

» Lions RB Kevin Smith continues to be a disappointment in fantasy circles. He scored just four points in Week 10 and has now averaged 6.6 points in his last five games. Whether he's still being troubled by an injured shoulder or is just in a sophomore slump, Smith has become more of a liability than an asset. What's more, he has just one more favorable matchup (Week 11 vs. Browns) before facing a much more difficult list of defensive units.