Injuries to Jaguars' front line could have fantasy impact

There are two ways to look at the performance of the Falcons' offensive line in Week 1. The offensive line was dominant, busting open huge holes for running backs Michael Turner and Jerious Norwood while allowed only one sack. The other view is that it was against one of the worst defenses in the NFL, so the measuring stick wasn't a very good one. Overall, the Atlanta line had a very good performance, and regardless of your opponent, running for 300 yards in an NFL game is a significant accomplishment. Rookie left tackle Sam Baker allowed the unit's only sack, but keep in mind that the Falcons only attempted 13 passes on Sunday.