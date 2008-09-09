Injuries to Jaguars' front line could have fantasy impact

A good fantasy football owner needs to understand the ramifications of offensive line play in the NFL. Through the first week of the season, here are five key storylines for NFL offensive lines:
1. Jacksonville loses three to injury
The Jaguars' offensive line, which is already dealing with the shooting of backup left tackle Richard Collier, suffered significant injuries to two starting linemen and a key backup in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Titans. Starting right guard Maurice Williams tore his right biceps during pregame warmups, left guard Vince Manuwai suffered a sprained right knee in the third quarter and backup guard Uche Nwaneri suffered a left knee injury. The patchwork line allowed seven sacks to the Tennessee defense and the Jags' offense gained just 33 yards on the ground. If Williams and Manuwai miss extended time, look for this group to have ongoing struggles, while you'll also want to consider downgrading the Jacksonville skill position players.
Fantasy impact
The world of fantasy football took a big hit in Week 1, as Tom Brady sustained a knee injury that will force him to miss the rest of the season. Michael Fabiano examines the impact for fantasy owners. Full Story ...
Up Next: vs Buffalo. The Bills' defense was strong against the Seahawks in Week 1, allowing only 85 yards on the ground and picking up five sacks. The Jags' offensive line will likely be dealing with new faces in new places, so chemistry and timing could be major issues for the second straight week.
2. Atlanta runs all over Detroit
There are two ways to look at the performance of the Falcons' offensive line in Week 1. The offensive line was dominant, busting open huge holes for running backs Michael Turner and Jerious Norwood while allowed only one sack. The other view is that it was against one of the worst defenses in the NFL, so the measuring stick wasn't a very good one. Overall, the Atlanta line had a very good performance, and regardless of your opponent, running for 300 yards in an NFL game is a significant accomplishment. Rookie left tackle Sam Baker allowed the unit's only sack, but keep in mind that the Falcons only attempted 13 passes on Sunday.
Up Next: at Tampa Bay. This will be a better gauge of where the Falcons' offensive line is at right now. The Bucs' defense looked strong against the run in Week 1, allowing only 101 yards on the ground to the Saints. Look for the Falcons to try to control the clock with another ground-heavy attack behind Turner and Norwood, while minimizing the pressure on rookie quarterback Matt Ryan in the process.
3. Romo has all day to throw
The Dallas offensive line lived up to its No. 1 preseason ranking by steamrolling over the "improved" Cleveland defense on Sunday. The line did not allow a sack in the game (although quarterback Tony Romo suffered a cut on his chin from taking a hit) and the offense totaled 167 yards on the ground. Pass protection was excellent, as Romo had all day to pick apart the Cleveland secondary, en route to 320 yards through the air. All in all, it was a dominant performance by the unit, which did not appear to be impacted by the preseason loss of starting left guard Kyle Kosier.
Up Next: vs Philadelphia (Monday night). The blitz-heavy Eagles will serve as a good early-season test for the Dallas offensive line. The Philly defense completely shut down the Rams in Week 1, but the Cowboys have one of the best offenses in the NFL. Don't be surprised if the battle in the trenches is the deciding factor in this Week 2 battle of NFC East foes.
4. Peters back for Buffalo
Jason Peters passed his physical and will practice this week, however it is not yet known how much the Pro Bowl tackle will play in Week 2. The Bills' offensive line was solid without Peters in Week 1, allowing only one sack and rushing for 106 yards on the ground, against a good Seattle defense. Chemistry shouldn't be an issue for the unit, as Peters' return brings the entire starting five from 2007 back together for Buffalo. Further, his return enables Kirk Chambers to slide back into a reserve role, bolstering the team's depth. Assuming that Peters is able to maintain his '07 form, the Bills are essentially putting a top-five offensive line in front of running back Marshawn Lynch.
Up Next: at Jacksonville. The Jags' defense will be a handful for the Bills' offensive line on the road, but don't be surprised if Buffalo controls the line of scrimmage. Jacksonville allowed 137 yards rushing to the Titans in Week 1 and tallied only one sack, so don't hesitate to deploy Lynch in Week 2.
5. So-so start for Jets
The Jets' line, which came into 2008 as a unit that was expected to be vastly improved, had a mediocre performance in Week 1. The line allowed three sacks and the offense gained 112 yards on the ground, however it was against a weak Miami defense. One variable, however, is that quarterback Brett Favre has a much stronger arm than former quarterback Chad Pennington and is more apt to wait in the pocket as his receivers get downfield (more time for the opposing pass rush to get pressure and pick up sacks). No matter how you look at it, the Jets' line underperformed overall in Week 1.
Up Next: vs New England. With quarterback Tom Brady going down in Week 1, this becomes a very interesting matchup for the Jets. The Patriots' defense held a lowly Kansas City offense in check in Week 1, allowing only 101 yards on the ground and recording four sacks. The Jets' line, playing at home, against an aging Patriots' defense needs to be stronger in Week 2, so weigh your options carefully with the skill-position Jets on your roster.