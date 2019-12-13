Injuries: Titans' Derrick Henry questionable vs. Texans

Around the NFL

Bruce Arians will have his starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Buccaneers coach announced Jameis Winston"is ready to go" for Week 15. Winston was seen slinging footballs at practice Friday, per multiple beat writers on the scene.

Tampa Bay's ailing QB started the week simulating throws on Wednesday without a ball. On Thursday, he took a step forward by throwing tennis balls. By Friday, he was on to the real thing.

Winston suffered a fractured bone in his right thumb in last week's game against the Indianapolis Colts but returned to guide Tampa to the win. He was considered day to day, with coach Bruce Arians hoping Winston would get in a practice before the week's end.

Already without Mike Evans due to a hamstring injury, the Bucs will at least have Winston on the field as Arians' team attempts to end the season on a strong note.

Other news we're tracking around the league:

»Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Texans. He has not practiced all week. Titans receiver Adam Humphries (ankle) and cornerback Adoree' Jackson (foot) have been ruled out.

»Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster aggravated his knee injury during practice on Thursday and is a long shot to play in Sunday night's tilt versus the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. The Steelers officially ruled him out later Friday.

Running back James Conner (shoulder) is questionable to play vs. Buffalo after being a full participant all week.

»The Washington Redskins placed linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (calf) on injured reserve. Among those Redskins questionable to play against Philadelphia on Sunday are cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar (hamstring), Fabian Moreau (hamstring) and Josh Norman (illness), safety Montae Nicholson (ankle) and guard Brandon Scherff (elbow/shoulder). Receivers Trey Quinn (concussion) and Paul Richardson (hamstring) will not play after being limited earlier in the week.

»Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks.

»Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (shoulder) and right tackle Trent Brown (pectoral) are questionable to play against Jacksonville after being limited in practice Friday.

»Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (ankle) and defensive tackle Renell Wren (hip) have been ruled out versus the Patriots. Cornerback Darqueze Dennard (illness) is questionable. Wide receiver John Ross (foot) and defensive end Sam Hubbard (knee), who have been limited this week, are off the injury report.

»Jacksonville Jaguars receiver D.J. Chark (ankle) was ruled out for their game against the Raiders.

»Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (illness/shoulder) practiced Friday, coach Andy Reid told reporters. Clark "did most of the stuff" and "we're heading in the right direction with him," Reid said, per the team. Clark had not practiced this week before Friday. Clark is questionable to play against Denver.

»Buffalo Bills tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Steelers.

»Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (hamstring) has been limited all week and is listed as questionable.

»Philadelphia Eagles receiver Nelson Agholor (knee), running back Jordan Howard (shoulder), defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle) and cornerback Ronald Darby (hip flexor) are all questionable to play against Washington.

»New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder), center Ted Karras (knee), cornerback Jason McCourty (groin), receiver Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and defensive lineman Danny Shelton (shoulder) are all questionable to play against Cincinnati. All were limited in practice Friday.

»New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook (concussion) was upgraded to a full participant in practice. Quarterback Drew Brees showed up on the injury report with a right elbow injury but was a full participant in practice.

»Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vader Esch (neck) will not play against Los Angeles, while Sean Lee (pectoral/thigh) is questionable.

»Los Angeles Rams tight end Gerald Everett (knee) is out against Dallas. Tackle Rob Havenstein (knee) is doubtful to go.

