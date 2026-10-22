Injuries threw Panthers rookie CB Will Lee III into deep end. Now, he's just 'trying to eat'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Will Lee III arrived in the NFL with a great nickname, but that didn't stop a teammate from trying to assign him a new one.

In describing Lee on Wednesday, veteran safety Nick Scott called the Carolina Panthers rookie cornerback a nekton, which is any aquatic creature -- from tuna and salmon to sharks and whales -- that can swim independently of water currents.

"They can swim against it, with it, sideways, whatever," Scott said. "So unaffected by their environment."

Scott then explained how Lee is nektonic: "Catch, no catch, PBU (pass breakup), touchdown, whatever -- he's just focused."

Lee has been going with the flow since injuries to veteran corners Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson in a Week 3 loss at the Cleveland Browns pushed Lee and Akayleb Evans into the starting lineup. While Evans struggled in a win over the Detroit Lions on "Sunday Night Football," Lee lived up to the nickname that's followed him from junior college to two stops at Power 4 schools to the NFL: "The Blanket."

Like Horn's trademark "seat belt" celebration, Evans has his own signature move after making a play in coverage -- the blanket wave.

But "The Blanket" nickname -- given to him by an Iowa Western Community College assistant coach -- wouldn't have stuck if Lee weren't sticking to receivers.

The Philadelphia Eagles put that moniker to the test Sunday, when Lee often matched up against DeVonta Smith, a 2021 top-10 pick and Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama. Though Smith caught a touchdown against Lee in the fourth quarter of Carolina's 25-14 win, the 2026 fourth-round pick finished with six tackles and three pass breakups, becoming the first Carolina rookie with three passes defensed in a game since Keith Taylor in 2021.

"It was a great matchup. He's a great receiver, Heisman winner, wide receiver one over there in Philly. And he's a great guy to compete against," Lee said. "That's my big thing. I love competing. I don't care who it is out there, I'm gonna go out there and give it my all."

Lee was also flagged twice for pass interference, two of the 13 penalties amassed by the Panthers for a franchise-record 149 penalty yards. Panthers coach Dave Canales said he doesn't have an issue with aggressive penalties, pointing to Lee in particular.

"Talk about Will Lee and the way that he was challenging their best receiver or whoever they put out in front. He got some penalties called on him, but he was in the mix, and he was right there at the top of coverage," Canales said. "He could be a little cleaner with his hands, but I'm not going to back Will Lee off of playing that style of football. I thought that was excellent."

The 6-1, 195-pound Lee was known for his strong man coverage skills at Kansas State, where he played in 2023, and Texas A&M, where he spent his final two college seasons. He developed a reputation for being physical and handsy at both stops, not unlike the scouting report on Horn after the Panthers drafted him with the No. 8 pick out of South Carolina in 2021.

"You don't want to take that away. It's just part of the game. It's competing. He's aggressive. He makes plays on the ball. He plays tight coverage. And it happens," Scott said of Lee. "But more importantly, we won the game, and he had a great day, in my opinion, just playing coverage and doing what he was asked, and being on his calls and making the right adjustments."

Lee attributes his aggressiveness and trash-talking -- also on display against the Eagles -- to the two years he spent at Iowa Western upon graduating from high school in St. Louis.

"I'm a juco guy. I'm grimy. I like to play physical. It's all love at the end of the day, but I'm a competitive person," he said. "I feel like you're out there to embarrass me, and I'm out there to stop you from doing what you're supposed to do. I'm trying to eat, so that's my goal."

Lee Hunter, the Panthers' rookie defensive tackle, said Lee's personality is reflected in his dogs: a pair of cane corsos, a breed that traces its roots to ancient Rome. "Cane corso" roughly translates from the Latin as "bodyguard dog," according to the American Kennel Club.

Hunter had a more colorful description. "He's got some big-ass cane corsos. Their heads (are) the size of mine," he said. "So that's just a fun fact about him."

"If you Google 'em, they're some mean dogs like him," Hunter added. "His football play shows what type of dogs he has -- aggressive."

Horn, who's expected to miss eight weeks with a torn quad, told Lee that increased reps will give him a better feel for how far he can push his aggressiveness.

"He said it's just like repetition. You've gotta learn and feel out the game when you're out there. Some refs are gonna call it different than others, and you've just gotta play the game," Lee said. "He just said be confident in yourself out there and your technique, and you're gonna be just fine."

Despite the penalties and TD he allowed to Smith, Lee acquitted himself well against the Eagles. He joined New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese as the only rookies to record at least six tackles and three passes defensed in a game; Lee's seven passes defensed on the season are the most among rookies.

Though he was still beating himself up for Smith's score, Scott said the fourth-rounder -- like a nekton -- has navigated the turbulent waters he was thrown into after the injuries to Horn and Jackson just fine.

"His demeanor is that of a veteran," Scott said. "A lot of times when you're out there as a young guy, you might have to keep them from being up and down with the result of the drive or the play, giving up a big catch or getting a PBU. They kind of ride that wave. But Will, for the most part, is pretty steady, which definitely makes it easier on everybody."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.