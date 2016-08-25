Injuries: Texans' Nick Martin (ankle) set to miss '16

The hits kept coming on Houston's O-line as Rapoport later reported that offensive tackle Duane Brown is not expected to be ready for the start of the season. The eight-year veteran started training camp on the PUP list while recovering from a torn quad suffered in the 2015 season finale. Without Brown in the lineup, it's likely that the Texans will start the 2016 campaign with just two of last season's starters on offense.