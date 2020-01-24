Around the NFL

Injuries: Tevin Coleman (shoulder) showing progess

Published: Jan 24, 2020 at 10:26 AM

Things continue to progress slowly but surely for Tevin Coleman.

While addressing the media on Friday, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan provided an encouraging update regarding the injured running back's MRI results. Coleman has been dealing with a shoulder injury since being carted off in the NFC Championship Game.

"They were positive results so we'll see how he is next week but wasn't able to go today," Shanahan said after mentioning that Coleman did at least participate in walkthroughs.

Coleman missed his third straight practice and is officially listed as questionable on the injury report.

Here are other injuries being monitored for both the 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl LIV:

49ers: Linebacker Kwon Alexander (pectoral), defensive lineman Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) were all limited for a third consecutive day. Receiver Dante Pettis (illness) returned to practice without limitation after missing Thursday.

Chiefs: Defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf) and tight end Travis Kelce (illness, knee) were again limited in practice; Jones has been limited all week and Kelce was limited Wednesday after missing Thursday because of the same ailments. Jones and safety Jordan Lucas (illness), who missed Thursday and Friday's practices, are officially listed as questionable.

Super Bowl LIV details

When is the Super Bowl? Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Where is the Super Bowl? Hard Rock Stadium will host the game in 2020, marking Miami's 11th time as Super Bowl host city.

*How to watch the Super Bowl: Tune in on Fox, with the NFL App, Yahoo Sports App, and on NFL.com. Check out more updates and info here. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

