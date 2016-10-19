Around the NFL

Injuries: Terrelle Pryor (hamstring) not practicing

Published: Oct 19, 2016 at 08:21 AM

Terrelle Pryor will be sidelined Wednesday.

The breakout receiver for the Browns told reporters he won't practice as he deals with a sore hamstring. Pryor said he woke up feeling pretty good but still won't see the field during the session.

Pryor has been one of the lone bright spots for Cleveland this season as they've been decimated by injuries. He has 33 catches for 413 yards on the season and has also been utilized as a passer and runner in Hue Jackson's offense at times.

The Browns are 0-6 and travel to Cincinnati to play the Bengals on Sunday.

Here are some other injuries we are tracking on Wednesday:

  1. Ravens quarterbackJoe Flaccoisn't practicing with a right shoulder injury. John Harbaugh says the veteran passer has a "legitimate shot of playing" Sunday against the Jets.
  1. Dolphins placed safety Reshad Jones on injured reserve Wednesday. As reported by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, it was feared Jones would miss the remainder of the season with a torn rotator cuff, though that hasn't yet been confirmed by the team.
  1. Giants receiver Odell Beckham isn't visible at the start of practice. Beckham suffered a hip injury in the first half Sunday -- only to come back and post two touchdowns and 211 yards in the second half.
  1. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Packers running back Eddie Lacy could miss several weeks, saying he's ailing from more than a sprained ankle. Coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that Lacy "made a little bit of progress" but he was officially ruled out from playing Thursday against the Bears. Receiver Davante Adams (concussion) is questionable.

The Packers could also be without two of their top men in the secondary Thursday night. McCarthy said in addition to Quinten Rollins (groin) being ruled out, cornerback Damarious Randall would be "hard pressed" to play.

  1. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is likely to miss two to six weeks after undergoing surgery to repair the meniscus in his left knee, Rapoport reported, via Steelers president and co-owner Art Rooney II. Landry Jones will start in his place.

The Steelers will also be without Markus Wheaton until at least after their bye in Week 8. Wheaton told reporters he re-injured his shoulder.

  1. Tony Romo hasn't yet been cleared to practice, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. Romo is throwing more and working on developing strength in his core.

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported that Dez Bryant had his right middle and index fingers bandaged, because the Cowboys wideout said he cut them cutting carrots while he was making homemade soup. Bryant said, however, that it wasn't serious and he wasn't limited today in practice.

  1. Colts tight end Dwayne Allen (ankle) and defensive end Henry Anderson (knee) are week-to-week, coach Chuck Pagano said. Wide receiver Quan Bray fractured his ankle and is headed to injured reserve.
  1. Bills running back LeSean McCoy left practice early with a hamstring injury. Coach Rex Ryan said McCoy was tight and we'll see how the medical staff evaluates it, adding they aren't initially sure of the severity.

Rex isn't "overly concerned" about injuries to wideout Robert Woods (foot) and tight end Charles Clay (ankle). He also expects Marcell Dareus (hamstring) to play this week.

  1. Buccaneers running back Doug Martin suffered a setback with his hamstring, coach Dirk Koetter said. Martin has been out of the lineup since leaving Week 2's loss against the Cardinals.
  1. Saints rookie defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins was activated by the team from injured reserve. Rankins was the team's first-round pick this year but suffered a broken fibula in training camp.
  1. Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert (ankle, back) was limited in practice. Eifert has yet to appear in a regular season game this year but that could change Sunday against the Browns on Sunday. Linebacker Vontaze Burfict (ankle) was also limited.
  1. Niners coach Chip Kelly said running back Carlos Hyde (shoulder) likely would not play this week. Hyde will not practice Wednesday.
  1. Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston will practice for the Chiefs. "We need to see what he can do out here," Andy Reid said about Houston, who had surgery on his ACL in March. Houston was on the PUP list and is currently in his 21-day window where he can be made active.
  1. Redskins tight end Jordan Reed participated in practice with a red non-contact jersey. He still needs to be cleared by an independent doctor in order to play. Wideouts DeSean Jackson (shoulder) and Josh Doctson (Achilles) didn't participate in practice.
  1. Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett (knee) is practicing. Bennett went down against the Falcons after being cut low by Jake Matthews last Sunday.
  1. The Bears ruled out receiver Eddie Royal (toe) from Thursday night's game against the Packers.
  1. Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs (groin) was limited in practice. Diggs missed Week 5 with the injury and the Vikings just had their bye.
  1. Raiders running back Latavius Murray (toe) practiced after missing the last two games.
