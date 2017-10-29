Injuries: Teddy Bridgewater could be back Week 10

"The expectation now is Teddy Bridgewater is healthy enough to return to the team and on the field after the bye [week]," Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Kickoff. "If that happens, expect him to be activated off the [physically unable to perform] list and then compete for the starting job. This is a player they consider to be their franchise quarterback. I would not be surprised, based on what I know, that he's under center soon."