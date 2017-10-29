Around the NFL

Injuries: Teddy Bridgewater could be back Week 10

Published: Oct 29, 2017 at 02:28 AM

Teddy Bridgewater is moving closer toward making his season debut for the Minnesota Vikings.

Bridgewater, who missed all of last season and the first eight games of 2017 because of a devastating knee injury, could potentially play in Week 10 for the Vikings, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

"The expectation now is Teddy Bridgewater is healthy enough to return to the team and on the field after the bye [week]," Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Kickoff. "If that happens, expect him to be activated off the [physically unable to perform] list and then compete for the starting job. This is a player they consider to be their franchise quarterback. I would not be surprised, based on what I know, that he's under center soon."

As for Sam Bradford, there's no timeline for his return from a knee injury that has sidelined him for a good portion of the season.

"It doesn't sound like Sam Bradford will be ready soon," Rapoport said. "They do have the bye week coming up, but Bradford did not practice this past week. Last I checked in, he was still dealing with some knee pain that kept him off the field for most of this season. There is, at this point, no timeline for his return."

Other injury news we are keeping an eye on Sunday:

  1. Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (groin, ankle) practiced fully twice this week, and played in Sunday's 33-16 victory over Cleveland Browns in London. Offensive tackle Mike Remmers suffered a concussion during the first half of the win.
  1. Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson left for the locker room during the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Vikings to undergo evaluation for a concussion, but he cleared the protocol. Defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun left in the fourth quarter after suffering a hamstring injury.
  1. Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, who has been battling a foot injury, is active for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough.

The Wisconsin product has 394 rushing yards and 228 receiving yards, with seven touchdowns scored this season for the Chargers, who have won three straight.

  1. Carolina Panthers safety Kurt Coleman, tight end Ed Dickson, kicker Graham Gano and linebacker Luke Kuechly are all active for Sunday against the Buccaneers in Tampa.
  1. New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (knee) is active for Sunday against the Chargers.
  1. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby (ankle) is still working back into football shape and won't play against the San Francisco 49ers.
  1. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (back) will to play against the Eagles, but linebacker Reuben Foster (ankle, ribs) will not play.
